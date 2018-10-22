Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

WATCH out Whitsundays - there's a honey badger in town.

Former professional Australian rugby union player Nick "Honey Badger” Cummins was spotted at Whitsunday Airport this afternoon sporting the ever-stylish backpacker get-up of boardies, singlet and sun hat.

The "Honey Badger” has been at the centre of controversy in recent weeks after single-handedly destroying the hopes and dreams of The Bachelor Australia viewers, dumping both finalists Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman.

While copping significant criticism for his controversial move, he escaped the clutches of speculators in Papua New Guinea earlier this month.

Now, he's popped up in our little corner of paradise, and we're sweating like a cat at a greyhound meet.

There's no telling if it's a pleasant diversion or Love Island Whitsundays, but whatever the case may be, there's no doubt the "Honey Badger” will be turning heads in the region.