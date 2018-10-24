Menu
Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins visited The Big Mango today after touching down in the Whitsundays on Monday.
Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins visited The Big Mango today after touching down in the Whitsundays on Monday. Instagram
Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins touches down in the Whitsundays

Claudia Alp
by
24th Oct 2018 4:52 PM

WATCH out Whitsundays - there's a honey badger in town.

Former professional Australian rugby union player Nick "Honey Badger” Cummins was spotted at The Big Mango today after touching down at Whitsunday Coast Airport on Monday.

While copping significant criticism for his controversial move, Cummins escaped the media frenzy by taking on the Kokoda Track in Papua New Guinea.

Along with friend James Brodie, the duo walked the track to raise funds for the Grass Skirts Project which empowers women and helps with domestic violence issues in Papua New Guinea through sport.

Now, Cummins has popped up in our little corner of paradise and we're sweating like a cat at a greyhound meet.

The runaway Bachelor took a compulsory selfie at the iconic attraction and posted it to his instagram @nickbadger with the caption: "The 2nd biggest mango I've ever seen!”

There's no telling if it's a pleasant diversion or Love Island Whitsundays, but there's no doubt the Honey Badger will turn heads

big mango honey badger nick cummins the bachelor australia whitsundays
