Shameless Kyrgios does it again in ugly spat with fan

NICK Kyrgios has courted controversy again, this time engaging in a slanging match with a fan during his loss to Radu Albot at the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

The tennis star went down in three sets to the World No. 82, who won 6-2 3-6 6-3. Kyrgios was reportedly booed off the court after copping similarly harsh treatment during the match.

Some questioned Kyrgios's effort in his opening round, three-sets win over countryman John Millman at the event and the crowd was against him today when more people started to believe he wasn't putting in his best effort.

Those in the stands started booing when the Australian called for the trainer in the first set but things got personal when he took aim at one fan in particular.

According to tennis commentator John Horn, Kyrgios and the fan exchanged words towards the end of the first set.

Kyrgios is reported to have sworn and said: "No one told you to be here … why don't you do something else."

He was hit with a code violation for his use of colourful language.

Kyrgios' and fan got into it before end of 1st set at Delray Beach Open. Fan yelling at him questioning his effort...Kyrgios' yells back with an expletive and..."No one told you to be here...why don't you do something else" #ATP #DBOpen — John Horn (@SportsHorn) February 21, 2019

Horn claimed Kyrgios's anger didn't stop there, reporting he then turned his attention to a linesperson during the second set, clapping sarcastically.

He allegedly pulled the same move later in the match only this time he was back to throwing shade at the fans, saying "good stuff champ" to someone who'd annoyed him previously.

The typically nonchalant Aussie was also seen dancing to Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" at the change of ends, jigging without a care in the world as his Moldovan ran away with the match.

After Kyrgios wins 2nd set.. change of linespeople & Kyrgios' is clapping the entire time yelling something at linesperson he got into it with earlier..Chair umpire Fergus Murphy watching it all play out #ATP #DBOpen — John Horn (@SportsHorn) February 21, 2019

The 23-year-old's career has sensationally hit the skids after his promising rise up the ranks as a teenager. Now ranked 64th in the world, the Canberra product's once dominant position at World No. 13 seem an age away.