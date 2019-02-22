Menu
Login
Nick Kyrgios was back in the bad books.
Nick Kyrgios was back in the bad books.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Shameless Kyrgios does it again in ugly spat with fan

22nd Feb 2019 9:13 AM

NICK Kyrgios has courted controversy again, this time engaging in a slanging match with a fan during his loss to Radu Albot at the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

The tennis star went down in three sets to the World No. 82, who won 6-2 3-6 6-3. Kyrgios was reportedly booed off the court after copping similarly harsh treatment during the match.

Some questioned Kyrgios's effort in his opening round, three-sets win over countryman John Millman at the event and the crowd was against him today when more people started to believe he wasn't putting in his best effort.

Those in the stands started booing when the Australian called for the trainer in the first set but things got personal when he took aim at one fan in particular.

According to tennis commentator John Horn, Kyrgios and the fan exchanged words towards the end of the first set.

Kyrgios is reported to have sworn and said: "No one told you to be here … why don't you do something else."

He was hit with a code violation for his use of colourful language.

Horn claimed Kyrgios's anger didn't stop there, reporting he then turned his attention to a linesperson during the second set, clapping sarcastically.

He allegedly pulled the same move later in the match only this time he was back to throwing shade at the fans, saying "good stuff champ" to someone who'd annoyed him previously.

The typically nonchalant Aussie was also seen dancing to Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" at the change of ends, jigging without a care in the world as his Moldovan ran away with the match.

The 23-year-old's career has sensationally hit the skids after his promising rise up the ranks as a teenager. Now ranked 64th in the world, the Canberra product's once dominant position at World No. 13 seem an age away.

More Stories

Show More
fans florida nick kyrgios tennis ugly spat

Top Stories

    Water, power costs in sights

    Water, power costs in sights

    News Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander visited Airlie Beach and Proserpine this week

    Man fined after two petrol drive-offs

    Man fined after two petrol drive-offs

    News Gregory River man fined more than $4000 for 14 charges.

    Wave goodbye: Fat Guts has officially left the building

    Wave goodbye: Fat Guts has officially left the building

    News The 4.5 metre crocodile has been moved to his new home.

    'Our hand was forced': LNP begins search for new candidate

    'Our hand was forced': LNP begins search for new candidate

    News 'Our hand was forced': LNP begins search for new candidate