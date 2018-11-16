Nicol shares his golfing success over the weekend

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Warm and very blustery conditions tested 31 Whitsunday golfers last Sunday when they played the 4 ball Best Ball Stableford Championships.

Paul Nicol shared himself and his excellent game on the day with Mark McDougall and Ernie Holstein to take first place with McDougall and second place with Holstein.

Winners:

Mark McDougall and Paul Nicol with 52 points

Runners-up:

Ernie Holstein and Paul Nicol with 50 points

3rd : Sally Little and Paula McQuat with 47 points

4th : Tiina Randmae and Wilf Herweg with 46 points on a countback from

5th : Linda and Scotty Wardroper

Longest Drives :

Men's : Danny York and Ritchie Atkins

Ladies : Penny Wardroper and Linda Wardroper

Nearest the pins :

All in :

2nd shot on the 9th : Don Cameron

1st shot on the 13th : Paula McQuat

Men's A Grade :

2nd shot on the 2nd : Scotty Wardroper

1st shot on the 16th : Lew Tuck

Men's B Grade :

2nd shot on the 2nd : Mick Caton

1st shot on the 16th : Ron Jamieson

Ladies :

2nd shot on the 2nd : Tiina Randmae.

Sunday, November 18 will be Round 2 of the Club Championships, there will be two handicaps in operation.

The Round 1 handicaps stand for those playing in Round 2 and the adjusted after November 11 handicaps for the stroke competition for the day.