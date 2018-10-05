Menu
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Nic, Keith sell home for $3.8m

by Staff writers
5th Oct 2018 5:32 AM

NICOLE Kidman and Keith Urban have finally sold their Tennessee property after almost two years on the market.

The couple, who are both 51, bought the 472 square-metre property in Franklin, Tennessee for $US2.45 million in 2007 and just sold it for $US2.75 million ($A3.8 million).

 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. Picture: French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
The couple had originally asked for $US3.45 million when they listed in March last year.

The home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms, all situation on a beautiful property of rolling hills and thick forest.

 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
The rustic exterior is contrasted with a modern interior, which boasts its own private gym and a loft-style bedroom for guests.

There is also an attached cottage for staff or guests.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
The Hollywood pair own another Nashville home just 25km away, much bigger at 1100 square metres sat on 14 hectares with a massive swimming pool and tennis court.

They also have a number of properties around Sydney and a $US4.7 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sold their Tennessee home for $US2.75 million. French King Properties
