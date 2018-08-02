Nicole to play real-life news anchor

Nicole Kidman will star as real-life anchor Gretchen Carlson in Fair and Balanced, a movie about Fox News.

Nicole Kidman will star as real-life anchor Gretchen Carlson in Fair and Balanced, a movie about Fox News. Chris Pizzello

NICOLE Kidman and Charlize Theron will star as former Fox News hosts Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly in a Hollywood movie.

Oscar-winner Kidman is to play Carlson, the Stanford and Oxford-educated former Miss America and prominent Fox News anchor who accused the late media mogul Roger Ailes of sexual harassment in the movie, reportedly titled Fair and Balanced.

"I hope the true story is depicted. The most important thing is that so many more women are now believed and have been given a voice," Carlson tweeted Wednesday, linking to a Variety story that revealed Kidman's role.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson will be portrayed by Nicole Kidman. Picture: Getty Images

Variety reported that Theron - who also previously won the Best actor Oscar - would play Kelly, who shot to fame for clashing with Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election campaign, and who now fronts a morning magazine show on rival network NBC.

Oscar nominee Margot Robbie is also in talks to join the cast playing a TV producer, The Hollywood Reporter said.

A spokeswoman for the production house confirmed that the film was about the women of Fox News but would not confirm the title.

Charles Randolph, who won an Oscar for 2015's The Big Short, is also on board, reports said.

Ailes, who co-founded Fox News and helped redraw conservative American politics, was forced to resign in July 2016 in a blaze of sexual harassment allegations and lawsuit from Carlson.

He denied all the allegations and died less than a year later, in May 2017.

Under Ailes' leadership, Fox became America's most watched cable news channel, home to key conservative political commentators. He also advised Republican presidents from Richard Nixon to Ronald Reagan, and was close to Trump.

Carlson claimed she was sacked for refusing his advances.

The lawsuit opened the gates to a flood of allegations from women, including Kelly, who accused him of groping them or making unwanted advances - and sought to expose what they called a culture of misogyny at the network.

Ailes' downfall predated the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment that was sparked by sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein.