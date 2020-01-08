Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

A NIGHT on the town ended badly for a female German tourist who allegedly tried to force her way into an Airlie Beach night spot.

Police were called to Boaty's, in the Main Street, at about 10.30pm, on Thursday, January 2, to find security guards restraining her after she'd tried to force her way through the door because she had been refused entry.

The 29-year-old German national was arrested but she resisted police, so she was taken to the watch house where she allegedly spat on an officer during a mandatory search. She also allegedly ripped a shirt she had been given to put on.

She was charged with serious assault of a police officer, public nuisance and two counts of obstructing police, and appeared by phone in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, on Saturday, January 4.

She was bailed and is due to face Proserpine Magistrates Court on January 20.