Night of celebration set for this weekend

Cruise Whitsundays accepting their award at the Queensland Tourism Awards night last year.
by Jacob Wilson

THIS Saturday will be the night of nights for the resilient Whitsunday tourism industry.

The Reef Gateway Hotel 2017 Whitsunday Tourism Awards hosted at Hamilton Island will cover 31 categories ranging from attractions, events, tour and transport, accommodation, restaurants, culture, eco-tourism, marketing and recognition for individuals.

Top class entertainment will be on show at the event provided by The Potbelleez, the popular three-piece Irish-Australian electro-house and dance music group, whose hits have included Don't Hold Back and Are You With Me?

The awards night comes as Tourism Minister Kate Jones said Flight Centre bookings to the Whitsundays increased 18% in June and 44% in July.

"The numbers are just as impressive in terms of room nights with accommodation booked through Infinity Holidays increasing 10 per cent in May and 17 per cent in June,” she said.

There is still time to book last-minute tickets with only 10 still available for the night as of print deadline on Wednesday.

Whitsunday Times

