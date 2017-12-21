Night out ends with arrest

A CYCLONE repair tradesman from Cloncurry turned to the grog to drown his problems before an argument in Magnums Hotel set him on a drunken rampage that saw him kick a police officer and damage a vehicle.

Aaron Peter Whitcher, 35, pleaded guilty to three charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.

Following an argument on October 28, at about 11.15pm, Whitcher threw a plastic schooner at another person in Magnums and was ejected from the venue.

Upon leaving, Whitcher punched a sign, picked up a metal bollard and threw it at a nearby car denting and scratching it.

The court heard Whitcher shouted "try to f---ing arrest me - try and try harder” at police and while resisting arrest pushed an officer in the back before kicking them. Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Whitcher was heavily intoxicated at the time with only vague recollection of events.

"He instructs me he never intentionally kicked anyone and the struggle played a part in it,” she said.

The court heard Whitcher was separated from his wife and while waiting on some money from his cousins from an informal agreement Whitcher was effectively homeless and living off friends' couches.

"He came up here for cyclone repair work in July and has not been paid for any of the work he has done,” Ms Smith said.

"Basically, he was there to get drunk and forget about his problems.”

Magistrate Simon Young said it was a significant offence in the Safe Night Precent considering Whitcher was a mature person who deliberately turned to the drink to get drunk.

Whitcher was fined $2500 with a conviction recorded, ordered to pay $1800 in restitution for the damaged car and banned from the Safe Night Precinct for 12 months.

