Night out ends with poo

Shannen McDonald
by
14th Aug 2019 8:04 AM
A YOUNG man finished a night out in Airlie Beach in a police cell, where he defecated then smeared the faeces on the floor.

Liam Donald Gilmore, 18, from Cape Gloucester, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to wilful damage.

The court heard Gilmore was taken into the Whitsunday Police Station at 12.15am on July 7 after he contravened police orders earlier that night.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Gilmore kicked the cell door while screaming, before he took off his pants.

"(Gilmore) took his pants off before squatting and pooing on the floor. He then smeared it across the floor, then put his pants back on and laid down," Sgt Myors said.

Solicitor Elizabeth Smith said Gilmore's actions, while in custody, were out of character and were brought on from being drunk.

"He'd been drinking since 10am that morning. He instructs me he was drinking everything, which doesn't usually fare well," Ms Smith said.

Magistrate James Morton said the act was disgraceful, asking Gilmore if his "mummy changed (his) nappy at home".

Mr Morton also told Gilmore he was unlikely to get a girlfriend for a while because of his immature behaviour.

Gilmore was fined $450 with no convictions recorded.

Whitsunday Times

