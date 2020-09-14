‘Nightmare’ behind star’s shock TV exit

After Anna Faris abruptly left Mom, the hit sitcom she had starred in for seven seasons, last week, a source close to the show is speaking up about her shocking exit.

According to People, Faris' decision to leave Mom was a complete surprise to those working on the show.

Faris officially left the show September 4, only days before production was set to begin on Season 8.

"It was a surprise to hear that Anna was leaving. None of us are happy about that," a source told the outlet, adding, "It was sudden and unwelcome, and it left the entire network scrambling. This is not a good thing at all."

Faris’ – pictured here with co-star Allison Janney – departure came a shock to everyone. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty



The actress has starred on the sitcom since it first premiered in 2013, playing a single mum named Christy who is reunited with her dysfunction mum, Bonnie (Allison Janney), when she least expects it.

The series has remained one of the top TV comedies among total viewers, and Faris' exit comes right in the middle of a two-year contract she signed with the show in 2019.

"Mom has been one of CBS is more profitable scripted shows, in a very challenging economic time," the source said.

"And now one of the leads is gone. It's actually a nightmare. No one wanted this."

When she first announced she was leaving Mom, Faris thanked her co-workers for "a truly wonderful work experience" on the series.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said.

"I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

Anna Faris and Allison Janney star in Mom.



Although one of Mom's two leads is departing, the show will go on for Season 8 and Faris' character will be written out of the show. Last year, the series was renewed for two more seasons, bringing it up to Season 8, but we'll have to wait and see if Mom will continue on without its lead for a possible Season 9.

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as 'Nightmare' behind star's shock TV exit