Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic on the Bruce Highway is heavily backed up due to a caravan rollover at Coochin Creek. Photo: Clayton's Towing
Traffic on the Bruce Highway is heavily backed up due to a caravan rollover at Coochin Creek. Photo: Clayton's Towing
Breaking

Nightmare Bruce Hwy commute after caravan rollover

Ashley Carter
9th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic is at a standstill on the Bruce Highway at Coochin Creek after a caravan rolled, blocking the southbound lanes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the rollover on the Johnston Rd off-ramp about 9.30am and assessed two patients.

Congestion buster: How $1.9b will transform the Bruce

Why an extra $119m was needed for Bruce Hwy upgrade

Traffic is heavily delayed following a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Coochin Creek. Photo: Queensland Traffic camera
Traffic is heavily delayed following a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Coochin Creek. Photo: Queensland Traffic camera

There were no serious injuries and both patients declined ambulance transport.

The crash has caused nightmare traffic for drivers heading south, with police warning significant delays.

Traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic backed up. Motorists have been urged to proceed with caution or seek an alternative route.

Caution Bruce Highway South bound, Glasshouse Moutians, Car and Caravan crash. Highway was closed, just clearing now. Large traffic bank up.

Posted by Clayton's Towing on Thursday, 8 October 2020
bruce highway traffic coochin creek johnston rd scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eyesore or economic boost? Residents weigh in on hotel plan

        Premium Content Eyesore or economic boost? Residents weigh in on hotel plan

        Community Plans for the 12-storey hotel include a spa and fitness centre and 180 suites.

        • 9th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
        Signature Bowen mango just weeks away from shelves

        Premium Content Signature Bowen mango just weeks away from shelves

        Rural The season has officially begun with Bowen and Burdekin produce ready for the...

        Bowen man refused bail after alleged dangerous drive

        Premium Content Bowen man refused bail after alleged dangerous drive

        Crime He was on parole at the time of the offence but claims he wasn’t the one behind the...

        Long-awaited funding pledge earmarks millions for Bowen TAFE

        Premium Content Long-awaited funding pledge earmarks millions for Bowen TAFE

        Education Labor makes $3.4 million election promise to create a specialised centre of...