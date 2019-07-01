Nine homes targeted in raids before River Sessions

Police raided nine homes the day before River Sessions.

POLICE raided nine homes before Saturday's River Sessions festival.

Officer in charge of Mackay CIB, Detective Senior Sergeant Jack Savage, said police seized a shortened shotgun, two knuckle dusters, a shortened shotgun, flick knives, nunchucks, a laser pointer and a telescopic baton.

He said police targeted "persons of interest" in the raids who may have had some dealings or were considering dealing at the festival.

"We located a number of drug items, drug paraphernalia and weapons."

On Friday, the day before the festival, 25 people racked up 52 charges.

These included 25 counts of possessing dangerous drugs, 12 counts of possessing drug utensils, two counts of other drug offences, four counts of property offences, five counts of weapons offences and four counts of liquor act offences.

Police said drugs were also seized at the event.

Senior Sergeant Damien Wells said MDMA, ecstasy, LSD, cocaine and marijuana were among the drugs confiscated at the weekend.

Thirteen people were arrested in relation to 21 drug offences, 11 of those were in relation to possessing dangerous drugs.

This number compares to the 12 people who were charged with 18 drug offences at last year's event.

"The police dogs were crucial in detecting drug offences, but we also had a few people trying to avoid the dogs which indicated they were carrying something," Snr Sgt Wells said.

Police performed 498 roadside breath tests on Saturday, with one drug driver caught and two on-the-spot fines issued for minor traffic infringements.

Seven liquor infringement notices were issued, mostly for underage drinking.

"Unfortunately we had a number of juveniles who got themselves very intoxicated," Snr Sgt Wells said.

"QAS were called and we required five transports back to the hospital."