Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics responded to a bus rollover last night.
Paramedics responded to a bus rollover last night.
News

Nine injured in bus rollover

Rainee Shepperson
12th Oct 2019 10:33 AM | Updated: 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE group of people have narrowly escaped serious injury after the bus they were riding in rolled last night.

Paramedics responded to reports of a bus rollover about 8.29pm on Mackay Eungella Road, just before Finch Hatton Gorge Road.

Nine patients were assessed for minor injuries however all patients declined further transport to hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the bus was "well off the road in a ditch" and all passengers had removed themselves from the vehicle when police arrived.

bus rollover editors picks mackay crash mackay police pioneer valley qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    How a Vietnamese refugee became a millionaire

    premium_icon How a Vietnamese refugee became a millionaire

    News EMOTIONAL REUNION: Merle gave 17-year-old without any English a chance. More than three decades later he has returned to show his thanks.

    BUSINESS WIN: New major retailer opening soon

    premium_icon BUSINESS WIN: New major retailer opening soon

    Business Staff at neighbouring business say store will be welcome addition.

    Hip, new art trend on its way to Whitsundays

    premium_icon Hip, new art trend on its way to Whitsundays

    Whats On Find out where to get your hit of cocktails and creativity.

    Wild weather bears down on CQ

    premium_icon Wild weather bears down on CQ

    News Damaging winds and large hailstones have been forecast for parts of the Whitsundays...