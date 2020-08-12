Nine items to keep an eye on ahead of the council meeting

The Whitsunday Regional Council’s ordinary meeting will take place in Airlie Beach this morning. Picture: Laura Thomas

THE council will meet for an ordinary meeting in Airlie Beach today.

Here are nine interesting things set to be discussed:

LAGOON PARKING

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford will move a motion at this week’s council meeting to reinstate free parking at the Broadwater and lagoon carparks.

If the motion is agreed on by councillors, free parking will be back until September 23 before it is reassessed.

In the motion, Cr Clifford argued that reinstating free parking would assist struggling businesses in Airlie Beach.

CANE CUTTER SCULPTURE

Council will discuss a submission of up to $250,000 to the Queensland Government’s Space and Places Activation Program that could lead to the installation of a new sculpture in Proserpine.

If the council supports the submission and is successful in securing funding, a statue of a cane cutter sitting on a bench seat could be placed near Pioneer Park, the Proserpine Entertainment Centre or the council administration building.

The funding could also help to develop resources to showcase the region’s growing number of sculptures with the potential to develop a ‘drive and dive’ program for visitors.

Parking at the Airlie Beach Lagoon may be free again. Photo: Laura Thomas

COUNCIL SCHOOLIES PROGRAM

Council’s Schoolies program will also be discussed today with a recommendation that councillors approve the cancellation of the 2020 Whitsunday Schoolies 7-Day Safety Response Program due to the ongoing issues and risks related to COVID-19.

The Whitsunday Schoolies Advisory Committee met on several occasions and it was agreed unanimously that it would be a too high a risk to the community to run the program this year.

The program involves activities, including mosh-pit style dance parties, that attract up to 1200 participants a year from across Queensland and interstate.

ANIMAL INSPECTIONS

The council is also set to approve an inspection program for Whitsunday residential properties to ensure animals that require registration or approval to be kept, are in fact registered with and approved by the council.

The approved inspection program will run from September 14 to December 11 between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday.

A copy of the inspection program will be made available to view at Whitsunday Regional Council offices in Bowen, Cannonvale, Collinsville and Proserpine.

Harry Bruce's take on schoolies headed to the Whitsundays.

AIRPORT CAFE

In the confidential section of the meeting, council will discuss expressions of interest for the retail space at Whitsunday Coast Airport.

As part of the airport’s ongoing upgrades, the retail space near Captain and Co will be used as a food and beverage outlet for travellers.

The space has not been used since the unveiling of the airport following renovations last year and features an open dining space with plenty of seating.

FUNDING FOR KEY PROJECTS

The council will today discuss the endorsement of three key projects to be put forward for funding under the Queensland Government’s $10 million Reef Assist Program.

The three projects put forward include an $80,850 expansion to the feral animal aerial shooting program, $299,504 toward the removal and reduction of declared weeds and $308,000 for the Whitsundays Green Street project.

The feral animal shooting program is set to reduce the impact of feral pis on the region’s farmers while the declared weed removal will target 20 hectares of woody weeds such as leucaena, lantana, prickly, acacia and chinee apple.

The Green Street project will increase tree cover in Whitsunday town areas, reducing erosion, improving stormwater quality, providing improved shading and cooling and creating more walkable towns.

This project also involves the design of a master plan for Greening Bowen and at least 1000 trees installed in the region.

It was estimated the three projects would create about 13 jobs.

The council will discuss expressions of interest for the cafe and retail space at Whitsunday Coast Airport. Picture: Supplied.

NEW ROUNDABOUT

A submission to the Department of Transport and Main Roads Black Spot Program has also been lodged by the council and is set to be discussed today.

The council hopes to secure $274,000 in funds to address the identified hot spot of the Gregory St and William St intersection in Bowen.

Funding has been requested to install a single-lane roundabout, which includes reducing the number of lanes to just one per leg when approaching the intersection.

Funding has been requested to install a single-lane roundabout to address the identified hot spot of the Gregory St and William St intersection in Bowen.

COUNCIL CARPARK

The council will discuss a development permit for a new carpark for the new council administration building in Proserpine.

At a meeting last year, the council approved the Proserpine Administration Building redevelopment with carparking located at 102 Main St, the site of the old fire station.

However, issues with the site meant the council did not end up taking possession of the land.

In May, council resolved to purchase 7 Chapman St for a carpark and the sale and transfer of this land is in the works.

The proposed site consists of 47 car parks.

A submission opposing the development application was received during the period of public notification that raised concerns that the proposal would “significantly detract from the area’s visual and residential amenity as a result of increased noise, traffic and after-hours activities.”

The council “acknowledged the built form of a carpark on the subject site is generally not compatible with the local residential amenity, however on the basis suitable conditions of approval can be imposed to soften the visual impact and mitigate the impact of noise and traffic through restricting the users of the carpark approval is supported.”

DEVELOPMENT PERMIT EXTENSIONS

Changes to development applications will be put in the spotlight at the meeting today.

The council will discuss a revised policy for determining requests to extend the currency period of development permits.

Under the revised policy, currency periods for previous development permits issued will be automatically brought in line with the currency periods in the Planning Act 2016 under delegated authority.

Second extensions, for example more than two years, will also be approved under delegation, but subject to demonstration that the planning regulations haven’t changed or that any changes would not result in new or changed conditions of development.

Applicants will also be required to demonstrate that the development has reasonable prospects of being completed within the extended time.

Applications that do not meet the criteria or are seeking a third or further extension will not be supported.

In all cases, applications that will result in a total currency period of more than 10 years will not be supported. These applications will be determined by the council.