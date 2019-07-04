Nine months to live: 8yo faces shocking battle with cancer

"Nine months to live."

The second the words left the doctor's mouth, Ana McEldowney's world stopped.

She had taken her eight-year-old daughter Mia for a check-up - the normally vivacious little girl had been having some trouble with her coordination - but it wasn't supposed to end like this.

Within moments Mia had gone from being a normal grade 3 student who loved netball and dancing, to a child battling incurable cancer.

The lives of the McEldowney family would never be the same again.

8-year-old Mackay girl Mia McEldowney is battling cancer. Contributed.

It was Sunday, July 21 when Mia was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

After concerns about her coordination and 'clumsiness', doctors carried out an emergency MRI scan.

The results revealed a slow growing mass fused to Mia's brain stem.

The location of the tumour meant an operation was not possible, so emergency therapy was necessary.

But the treatment would only prolong Mia's life for a year or two.

"Doctor's have no idea how long Mia has had the tumour, but they think it has grown with her," Mrs McEldowney said.

"They said it is most likely incurable, so now it is a matter of trying to prolong Mia's life for as long as possible.

"Chris and I are just trying to be as positive as we can for her right now, but it is so hard. This is so unfair."

Ana and Chris McEldowney, and their daughters Quinn and Mia, have lived in Mackay for the past six years after moving from New Zealand.

8-year-old Mackay girl Mia McEldowney is battling cancer. Contributed.

Chris works at Hastings Deerings and Ana is a community service worker.

For the next two months, the couple will have to uproot their lives, stop work and leave their support network to be with their daughter in Brisbane as she undergoes radiation.

The treatment will start next week and will require Mia to visit hospital every day for six weeks.

It has been a whirlwind journey so far, but Mrs McEldowney said the support from the community had helped lift their spirits just a little.

An online fundraising page for Mia, created by Mrs McEldowney's brother, has already raised $44,000.

"It's really difficult to be happy right now, but we are so grateful for all the love and support," Mrs McEldowney said.

"It's pretty crazy to think so many strangers are reaching into their pockets to help us.

"The money raised will help with travel expenses and our time off work, but we don't know yet how many rounds of treatment Mia will need or how successful it will be.

8-year-old Mackay girl Mia McEldowney is battling cancer. Contributed.

"We are not sure how long it will be before we can go back to Mackay."

Although Mia knows she is sick, the extent of her illness has been kept from her.

There is no point in crying, Mrs McEldowney said.

"Mia is still switched on but since taking medication her energy has dropped dramatically," she said.

"She will get upset if someone else gets upset in front of her, so we have tried to be positive."

Mia's netball team, Magpies, and her school, St John's, have rallied behind the McEldowneys since hearing of the shocking diagnosis last week.

Messages of support have been flooding in from every direction and Mrs McEldowney wanted to give her heartfelt thanks to the Mackay community.

"It helps make each day that little bit easier," she said.

If you would like to donate to the McEldowney family in their time of need, visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-our-light-burn-bright