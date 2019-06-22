Nine people arrested in drug operation

OPERATION ROMEO: Nine people have been arrested in connection with 19 drug-related crimes.

OPERATION ROMEO: Nine people have been arrested in connection with 19 drug-related crimes. Trevor Veale

A MAJOR drug operation has come to a head, leading to the arrests of nine people including one minor.

Dalby CIB worked on Operation Romeo alongside Tara and Chinchilla uniform staff, Toowoomba Rural MOCs, and Dalby Road Policing unit which led to the series of arrests.

The nine people arrested were charged with 19 offences including drug production, drug possession, possession of drug utensils and possession of explosives.

A 17-year-old Chinchilla man will appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

A 45-year-old Chinchilla woman will appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court, charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

A 78-year-old Chinchilla man will appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court, charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

A 42-year-old Chinchilla man will appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and failing to dispose.

A 48-year-old Chinchilla man will appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court, charged with possession of dangerous drugs and failing to dispose and possession of drug utensils.

A 59-year-old Chinchilla man will appear in the Chinchilla Magistrates Court, charged with producing dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possessing of drug utensil and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 57-year-old Tara man will appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court, charged with producing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

A 25-year-old Tara man will appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court, charged with possession of tainted property.

A 52-year-old Tara man will appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court, charged with producing dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Detective Inspector Mat Kelly said the operations conducted to find the accused were random in nature.

"These operations, supported by local intelligence and valuable information from across the community, will continue to be executed across the South West District," Detective Inspector Kelly said.

"By disrupting criminal behaviour in this way, we aim to deter future offending."