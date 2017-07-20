20°
News

Nine presenter enjoys clear waters after Debbie recovery

Louise Shannon | 20th Jul 2017 8:00 AM
FLYING HIGH: Today Show host Sylvia Jeffreys said visiting the reef in the Whitsundays post Cyclone Debbie was a remarkable experience.
FLYING HIGH: Today Show host Sylvia Jeffreys said visiting the reef in the Whitsundays post Cyclone Debbie was a remarkable experience. Nine Network Australia

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE irony of immersing herself in the spectacular beauty of the Great Barrier Reef on a picture-perfect morning - exactly three months after Cyclone Debbie tore through the Whitsundays - was not lost on Sylvia Jeffreys during her recent trip to the region.

The Channel Nine Today Show presenter said visiting the reef, from a reopened Hamilton Island four weeks ago, was a "remarkable" experience.

"It was so nice just to put my head under the water and see all the marine life. It's all about being up close and personal with the reef and there is something truly awe-inspiring when you first see all that life under the water," she said.

"As soon as your face breaks the water and you see all these marvellous fish and colours zipping around the coral, you really have this humbling feeling of 'this is their territory and I'm really lucky to be here'.

"It's a unique natural icon that is bigger and better than anything else like it in the world.

"It's something that we're very proud of in this country and the reality is that if we want to hold onto our boasting rights when it comes to the reef… we have to take responsibility for its future and its sustainability and I think a big part of that is being there and supporting the tourism industry there.

Ms Jeffreys said she believed it was important to educate ourselves about the reef and take some ownership about how to keep it thriving.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Her comments came as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) voted not to add the Great Barrier Reef to its list of sites in danger.

The decision was a relief to the tourism industry with the reef now estimated to be worth $56 billion.

Tourism Whitsundays Chief Executive Craig Turner said the Great Barrier Reef remained a "world-class" destination.

"If anything the experience you'll get at the Great Barrier Reef post Cyclone Debbie is probably better when you consider the improvements to the facilities," he said.

Mr Turner said visitors were still getting the best when it came to snorkelling and diving, but facilities such as the pontoon at Reef World had been improved.

He said tourism at the reef was experiencing "solid" numbers and was back to business as usual.

"The Whitsundays on their worst day are better than most places on their best day. We're still a beautiful destination with blue water, the trees are green, the beaches are white; those inherent values that we have are abundant and they're ready to be enjoyed by our visitors," he said.

"That's not to say people aren't still hurting in some businesses, but as a region we're going alright, we're toughing it out.

"People are still gobsmacked by how beautiful the destination is."

Mr Turner said the industry was working hard and was determined to return to record pre-cyclone visitor numbers.

While tourism is expected to flourish, the highly anticipated decision from UNESCO did include concerns about the reef's health and it urged improved water quality targets and land clearing laws.

Whitsunday conservationist and diver Tony Fontes said although the UNESCO decision to keep a watch on the reef (The World Heritage Committee will next consider the health of the reef in 2020) provided an air of relief, the natural wonder remained in danger because of climate change.

"Overall it's best to keep the world heritage listing and the government is indicating this is a win, but the fact that it potentially could be put on the list is a terrible thing," he said.

"People have to recognise that it's not listed as a danger but it's certainly under pressure and if we want to maintain its glory there's a lot of work to be done that's currently not being done by our State and Federal governments."

Mr Fontes said water quality regulations needed to be introduced and enforced to ensure better land use practices.

"(But) obviously the big elephant in the room is climate change, which is fuelled by global warming, which we know is fuelled by burning fossil fuels and until Australia gets serious about their climate change policy then we're not exactly leading the world … and yet we're the custodians of the Great Barrier Reef and we've got more to lose than anybody else."

Mr Fontes, who has been diving since 1978, said he "absolutely" feared for the future of the reef and believes it would be "selfish" of us not to maintain the reef for future generations.

"At the same time I'm hopeful because of the resilience of the reef," he said.

He said the Great Barrier Reef was an economic powerhouse and to lose the reef also would mean to lose a tremendous income and generator of jobs.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  channel nine hamilton island recovery sylvia jeffreys whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
End of an era for the Whitsunday Fun Race

End of an era for the Whitsunday Fun Race

Over the years, this event has taken on many guises, however in recent times, the event has struggled to fit into today's busy lifestyle for many people.

Notorious look at 16th century

PIRATE SHIP: The 16th century era ship the Notorious will be docking in the Whitsundays this Friday.

Notorious look at 16th century.

Marina effort pays off

HOST PORT: The Clipper Round the World Race will call into Abell Point Marina in January 2018.

Marina effort pays off.

Great Barrier Reef: new pics show what it's really like

FULL OF LIFE: A visitor with red Cat Adventures enjoying a positive reef expreience post TC Debbie.

Social media posts and news coverage beating up cyclone's impact

Local Partners

BMW unleashes new bike on Proserpine track

RIDERS take a look at the new offering from BMW - a small capacity 310cc learner approved motorcycle.

Help to get the best return

HELPING HANDS: Teodora Dale, Lisa Hanigan and Angela Archer are on site at The Tax Shop in Cannonvale to file your returns.

Help to get the best return.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Ninja Warrior: What it takes to win it

IF HISTORY is anything to go by, when the finale of Australian Ninja Warrior airs next week, no one will be crowned the winner.

Game of Thrones creators slammed for new show

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

The show's creators have already been lined up to make the new show

LG's 77 inch wallpaper TV has $40k price tag

LG's wallpaper TV shows off over 1 Billion colours in Active HDR with an integrated Dolby Vision™Dolby Atmos Soundbar.

Television that had tech journalists from around the world drooling

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Tab S3 pricing

Samsung Galaxy Book

The ranges cater for both Android and Windows platforms

Tough Thursday? Little Prince George can relate

THURSDAY is a tough one for most of us.

Versaille's cross-dressing warrior a dream role

Alexander Vlahos in a scene from season two of the TV series Versailles.

Drama's larger-than-life French aristocrat well ahead of his time.

Oh! G'day Greg: The Shark goes starkers at 62

Norman says he didn’t have any way of giving the golf balls a polish

BEST VALUE PROPERTY IN HIDEAWAY BAY!!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $129,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Under Contract:- Property with so many opportunities, Buy 1 or all 3!

1 Simpson Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 1 2 Under Contract

If you're looking for a country lifestyle change, you can't go past this one! Breathe in the fresh country air whilst admiring the spectacular Dryander mountain...

DA approved for x2 freestanding homes

6 Beth Court, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding ... $219,000

With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding opportunity for you to purchase this block that can allow you to build a brand new home for...

UNDER OFFER

9/20 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

Situated in the heart of the Whitsundays, this prestigious Hazelwood Gardens property ticks all the boxes for relaxed apartment living. The open plan...

Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 $185,500

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

Under Contract

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... Under Contract

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

UNDER OFFER

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 UNDER OFFER

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $20,000 of the price this week. Priced well...

UNDER OFFER

3/4 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 UNDER OFFER

A further price reduction gives you an even better opportunity to secure a good sized, two bedroom quality unit only 100m from the hub of Airlie Beach. The popular...

Rare Opportunity with Spectacular Views

Lot 3 Conway Road, Conway 4800

Residential Land Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons ... $180,000

Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons Beach and Midge Point in your backyard. Only a short half hour drive to Cannonvale...

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Plans revealed for burnt-out shopping centre

An aerial view of the Whitsunday Shopping Centre the day after the Target Country section of the complex was gutted by fire.

Development application lodged with Whitsunday Regional Council

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!