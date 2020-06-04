Another Nine reporter ambushed in protests. SEE THE VIDEO

A second Australian reporter has been involved in an altercation on camera just hours after an Aussie Europe correspondent from the same network was grabbed in London.

Channel 9 reporter Ben Avery was reporting live on Today this morning when protesters began to surround him and yell at the cameraman.

Protests relating to the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck, have spread across the world.

The protests in London had started out peacefully yesterday however are becoming increasingly violent and tense.

Avery, reporting in the thick of the escalating protests, was told to leave the area by police. However as he was backing away, footage shows one of the protesters grab his microphone out of his hand and run away.

"We've been told to walk away from the danger here but it's been following us," Avery said as he lost his microphone.

Avery continued to flee the scene with his cameraman still recording until a handful of police were seen on camera running towards the increasingly angry protesters.

Avery's altercation came just hours after Nine's Europe correspondent Sophie Walsh was grabbed on live TV.

Walsh was broadcasting to Adelaide at 6pm last night about London's protests when she began to scream.

The attack was not captured on film but Walsh was clearly distressed in the live audio feed.

"Sorry, I just ... I just had someone come up and try and ... yeah. A man just came up and grabbed me. He's not armed. A man just came up and grabbed me though," she said.

Thank you for your messages. The man has been arrested for threats to kill and carrying a weapon. I’m shaken but ok. Big thanks to my incredible camerman Jason Conduit who chased him down armed with a light stand and got him arrested. https://t.co/YRxrUB3j4l — Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) June 3, 2020

The network reports the man shouted "Allahu Akbar" while making motions to stab her before he was chased down by camera operator Jason Conduit.

The alleged attacker was arrested for threats to kill and for possessing a weapon, Nine reports.

In the UK, police chiefs issued a joint statement requesting peaceful protests after riots broke out elsewhere.

The attack on Walsh also comes less than 48 hours after an Australian crew from Channel 7's Sunrise program were turned on by police while covering protests in Washington DC.

Seven US correspondent Amelia Brace and camera operator Timothy Myers were giving a live update from outside the White House when they were shoved by heavily-armed police.

Brace was clubbed with a truncheon and Myers was struck with a riot shield.

Speaking on Sunrise yesterday, Brace said they were both "worse for wear" today, admitting they were probably running on "adrenaline" in the wake of the attack.

"I can feel across the back of my shoulders where I got whacked by the baton, and we have these welts from the rubber bullets - it's similar to if you got shot too closely by a paintball gun," the reporter explained.

"We just are glad that the bullets were rubber and not real bullets - I would have panicked if I hadn't realised that it was not a real bullet."

Originally published as Nine reporter ambushed in protests