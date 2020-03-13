Nine says shows will go on after coronavirus scare

Nine has confirmed The Voice Australia is still filming in front of a studio audience in Sydney.

Nine has confirmed The Voice Australia is still filming in front of a studio audience in Sydney.

CHANNEL 9 says two of its biggest shows will go on filming studio audiences as the coronavirus outbreak grows.

The Voice is currently filming at Fox Studios in Sydney while Ninja Warrior is filming in Melbourne. Both reality shows rely on sizeable studio audiences.

Nine has taken drastic measures at its Sydney studios after a visit from Tom Hanks' wife Ruth Wilson, who has tested positive to COVID-19.

RELATED: The Simpsons 'predicted Hanks isolating'

RELATED: What to watch if you're in coronavirus self-quarantine

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will follow any guidelines instructed by the Government in the coming days and weeks. As of this moment, there is no change to any shows on Nine," a Channel 9 spokesperson said.

"Audience members for The Voice and Hot Seat in recent weeks were all contacted and given advice by the relevant production companies prior to filming."

It follows Channel 10's decision to film shows including The Project, Studio 10 and Dancing With The Stars without studio audiences and this morning's dramatic axing of the Melbourne Grand Prix.

Growing fears over the coronavirus pandemic are being felt across the entertainment industry, with studios delaying the release of major films including the latest bond movie No Time To Die and Disney's live-action epic Mulan. A number of major concerts and festivals including have also been axed.