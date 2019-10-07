Ninja obstacle course opens in the Whitsundays

BIG4 Whitsundays Tropical Eco Resort owners Aaron Barton and Angie Barton test out the new inflatable ninja obstacle course.

EVER wanted to test your skills as a ninja on an obstacle course?

A new attraction in Flametree will allow you to do just that.

A giant inflatable ninja obstacle course was installed at BIG4 Whitsundays Tropical Eco Resort late last week and was opened to the general public on Monday.

About 15 local families joined park visitors in pitting their skills against one another on the course on its first day.

Angie Barton, who owns the park with husband Aaron, said they decided to install the course to try and attract more families with children to stay in the park.

However, it also has the added bonus of being an extra attraction for the town, that Whitsunday residents and tourists not staying at the tourist park are also able to use.

Mrs Barton said while other tourists parks in town had attractions such as water parks, they wanted to do something unique at their park.

"It's something different that others don't have,” she said.

With so many water-based activities in the Whitsundays, the Bartons also wanted to have a land-based activity that could be done when the weather was not conducive to being on the water.

The course is suitable for children, right through to adults who want to test their skills in a race against the clock.

Park guests can use the ninja obstacle course for free throughout their stay, however, the Bartons have also decided to allow locals to also use the course, as well as a jumping pillow and the park's swimming pool for $10 per person for a day.

Payment just needs to be made at the office on arrival.

"We want to try and attract locals,” Mrs Barton said.

"A lot of parks don't let locals in.”

With only its first day of throwing the area open to residents, Mrs Barton said it was already attracting plenty of attention.

"We're amazed at the local support. From yesterday afternoon, we've had so many phone calls about it,” she said.

They were also flooded with visitors on the first day.

"Everybody's really enjoyed it,” Mrs Barton said.

While the course is all set up, the Bartons still have to install shade sails over it to add some more protection for those using it.

There was a problem with the arrival of the shade sails, however in the meantime the Bartons decided to open it up anyway, with people just needing to slap on some sunscreen before they come out to play.

The ninja obstacle course is just one thing the Bartons are doing to try and attract more locals to visit the park, while also providing activities for guests.

They also screen movies on an outdoor screen every Friday night from 6.30pm, with the gold coin entry going to charity.

Everyone is welcome to join.

"We're trying to get more of the local market in,” Mrs Barton said.

The move to the ninja obstacle course also follows on from hard work to get the park an ecotourism certification.

With 10 new eco-rated lodges, the next move is to also introduce luxury glamping and 'treehouse' lodges set among the trees next year.