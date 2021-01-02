2020 was a year to forget for many, but for North Queensland's young nippers it's full steam ahead in another season of surf life saving.

Arcadia Surf Life Saving Club nippers and twins Lachlan and Chloe Frizzell, 6, are among the region's many young surf life savers who are enjoying a full season of training and competition after the sport enjoyed a local surge in participation numbers.

Arcadia president Kylee de Rooy said the club experienced a 25 per cent increase in new recruits during the past 12 months, and has also seen more senior members trying their hand at surf life saving.

"COVID-19 was bard for a lot of sports, but it actually seemed to be a good thing for us," Ms de Rooy said.

Arcadian Surf Life Saving Club Nippers Lachlan and Chloe Frizzell, 6, bring in 2021. Picture: Shae Beplate.

"Our season started in August, so we've been able to have a full season and we're now halfway through it.

"We've still had to follow all the COVID-safe rules, and safety is a top priority for us."

Ms de Rooy said parents often followed their children into surf life saving.

"People see the lifestyle and the benefits it provides," she said. "The parents really appreciate it and they buy into the culture. We have picked up some seniors as well."

The club has maintained beach patrols throughout the season and will continue well into the new year, finishing in May.

Originally published as Nippers ride wave of interest in life saving