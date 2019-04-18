Nissan unveils ultimate GT-R

Godzilla evolves slowly, growing stronger with each iteration.

Nissan reckons the new GT-R is its best yet, upgraded for 2020 with a range of changes intended to make people think twice about sports car rivals such as the latest Porsche 911.

The top-of-the-line GT-R Nismo benefits from widespread changes intended to make it one of the most potent track toys you can buy - and a little easier to live with on the road.

Revised suspension brings a more supple ride, accompanied by more precise steering "requiring minimal corrections at speeds up to 300km/h".

Inside the 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo.

Aerodynamic tweaks include new bumpers accompanied by front guards with race-bred wheel arch vents. New carbon-fibre panels, including a bonnet and bare-finished roof, trim 10.5kg of the total 20kg in weight savings.

Lighter wheels wrapped in fat Dunlop semi-slick tyres house whopping 410mm carbon ceramic brakes that reduce unsprung weightcar.

Under the bonnet, a titanium exhaust and new turbochargers pinched from the latest GT-R GT3 race car help increase power by 6kW to what Nissan describes as "approximately" 447kW, abetted by peak torque of 652Nm.

2020 Nissan GT-R

A modified gearbox with quicker shifts adapts to owners' driving style.

Prices for the new machine have not been confirmed, though you can expect the carbon bodywork and ceramic brakes to push its asking price well beyond the $299,000 of the current model.

For those with a little less to spend, Nissan can sell you a 50th Anniversary Edition GT-R with a handful of changes including bayside blue paint originally featured on the R34-generation Skyline GT-R. Blue accents on the wheels join anniversary badges and a cabin trimmed in grey Alcantara.

All 2020 GT-R models benefit from fresh turbos to improve throttle response, along with exhaust manifolds designed to make it easier to remove stock hardware and replace it with high-performance aftermarket equipment.

Bayside blue: Reprised colour for the 2020 Nissan GT-R.

As with the Nismo, the regular GT-R has a reworked gearbox with more aggressive shifts, along with a new exhaust. Buyers who want to split the difference between the regular GT-R and Nismo can get hold of a new Track Edition, which brings the Nismo's 447kW engine and the option of carbon ceramic brakes, but not its carbon goodies or more sophisticated suspension.

Nissan also celebrates 50 years of Z-badged sports cars with a special 370Z - aesthetic changes including a race-inspired paint scheme, new 19-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance Bridgestone tyres and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

The 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition.

Outputs for the Z's 3.7-litre V6 stay at about 257kW and 366Nm.

Full details including Australian prices will be confirmed closer to the local arrival of the 2020 GT-R and 370Z, in the second half of the year.