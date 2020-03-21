Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Korea appears to have fired two unidentified missiles off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Korean military authorities say.
North Korea appears to have fired two unidentified missiles off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Korean military authorities say.
News

North Korea fires unidentified projectile

21st Mar 2020 9:42 AM

North Korea has fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea's military says, as it continues to expand military capabilities amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired from inland in western North Korea and flew cross-country before landing in waters off the country's eastern coast. The Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately give specific details on how far they flow.

It was the third round of launches the North conducted this month after leader Kim Jong Un entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in face of "gangster-like" US sanctions and pressure.

Nuclear talks have stalemated since the collapse of the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in early 2019, when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

Originally published as NKorea fires unidentified projectile

missiles north korea

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Band set to live-stream concerts to help isolated people

        premium_icon Band set to live-stream concerts to help isolated people

        Music As COVID-19 impacts the live music industry, one band has gone digital

        Virus threatens to cancel Whitsunday agricultural shows

        premium_icon Virus threatens to cancel Whitsunday agricultural shows

        News As ag shows across the country postpone or cancel, the COVID-19 pandemic threatens...

        CORONAVIRUS: New details of Mackay's second confirmed case

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: New details of Mackay's second confirmed case

        Breaking New details about the second case in Mackay have come to light

        Mining giant’s mega Queensland recruitment drive

        premium_icon Mining giant’s mega Queensland recruitment drive

        Business Company will hire an extra 1500 people to support its workforce