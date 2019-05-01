Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEALED: A locked gate has delayed medical treatment for a woman who got a fish hook in her by up to 30 minutes on Anzac Day.
SEALED: A locked gate has delayed medical treatment for a woman who got a fish hook in her by up to 30 minutes on Anzac Day. Contributed
News

NO ACCESS: Paramedics locked out at Funnel Bay

Georgia Simpson
by
1st May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who got a fish hook lodged in her eye on Anzac Day had to be wheeled to a waiting ambulance in a wheelbarrow as paramedics could not access a locked gate to the beach.

The 35-year-old woman was at Funnel Bay beach when the incident happened, and paramedics were unable to unlock the gate that prevents vehicular access to the secluded beach, because they did not know the code.

Leonie Ager was walking her dog when she saw the drama unfold in front of her, and said the saga delayed the patient's care by about 30 minutes.

She said every avenue was explored to try to find the code to unlock the gate, with both Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford and the Whitsunday Police being contacted - neither of whom had the number, or the means to find it.

A call was put out to get someone with bolt cutters to come and cut the lock, but Ms Ager said they ended up being stood down.

When the gate was installed last year, there was a large gap on either side of the gate, that would have been wide enough for a gurney to be wheeled through; there have since been large rocks placed in the gap, making it impassable.

Ms Ager said she was shocked and disappointed that emergency services couldn't get through the gate, and that it would have been an uncomfortable ride for the woman, who was eventually wheeled to the ambulance in a wheelbarrow.

"It's about an 800m walk and the road was very muddy," Ms Ager said.

Funnel Bay development director Christie Leet said it was a requirement from the council for the contractors to install the locked gate.

Mr Leet said the lock on the gate had a code, which had been passed on to the council, and it was then up to the council to give it out to whomever was seen fit to have it.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said the gate and the lock had been vandalised on several occasions, which had resulted in the coded lock being changed several times.

The gate now has a lock which requires a key to be opened instead of a code, and has been made available to emergency services, the spokesperson said.

funnel bay locked gate whitsunday regional council whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    P-plater drove while he was five times the limit

    premium_icon P-plater drove while he was five times the limit

    Crime A Mackay P-plater crashed and destroyed a car driving in Cairns with a 0.251 per cent reading.

    Repeat offender 'unaware' she'd lost her licence

    premium_icon Repeat offender 'unaware' she'd lost her licence

    News "You'd be fully aware your licence is going to be disqualified.”

    AUCTION: Hamilton Island real estate opportunity

    AUCTION: Hamilton Island real estate opportunity

    Property Have a spare million? Look no further.

    P-plater did everything he could to keep his mate alive

    premium_icon P-plater did everything he could to keep his mate alive

    Crime His friend had been flung from the tray of a ute near Eungella Dam.