Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Zealand has long been touted as a destination for refugees currently languishing in limbo in Australia's offshore detention regime.
New Zealand has long been touted as a destination for refugees currently languishing in limbo in Australia's offshore detention regime.
Politics

New Zealand denies knowledge of Australian refugee move

by Ben McKay
4th Dec 2019 12:50 PM

If the Australian government is planning on finally picking up New Zealand's offer to resettle refugees, the Kiwis are none the wiser.

New Zealand has long been touted as a destination for refugees currently languishing in limbo in Australia's offshore detention regime.

A deal for New Zealand to take 150 refugees was brokered by former prime ministers Julia Gillard and John Key in 2013, but has never been used.

In the last month, it was reported independent Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie made Kiwi resettlement a precondition of her support for the repeal of medevac laws.

With the passage of that bill in the Senate on Wednesday, New Zealand Immigration minister Iain Lees-Galloway said no one in Australia had picked up the phone regarding the deal.

"I haven't had any conversations with the Australian Government," he said.

"The offer remains on the table

"It's on the table and we're happy to help if they want to take the offer up. We'll wait and see."

Asked whether Australia should do so, Lees-Galloway said it was "a decision for them".

Long-term detainee Behrouz Boochani surfaced in New Zealand last month, declaring himself a free man after taking up a one-month visit visa to speak at a writers festival.

He is expected to seek asylum in New Zealand rather than return to Papua New Guinea.

auspol2019 immigration debate new zealand offshore detention refugees seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beach erosion, storm tides hot topics at consultations

        premium_icon Beach erosion, storm tides hot topics at consultations

        News Residents invited to have say to help protect infrastructure and coastlines.

        HURRY! Jetstar drops massive Christmas sale

        premium_icon HURRY! Jetstar drops massive Christmas sale

        News Snap up a great deal on domestic and international flights.

        ‘Pleasure to nightmare’: Fishers fear for future generation

        premium_icon ‘Pleasure to nightmare’: Fishers fear for future generation

        Politics ‘It’s definitely an industry that is going to crash’.

        Street fair a chance to support small businesses

        premium_icon Street fair a chance to support small businesses

        News Festive spirit will take over Bowen and encourage all to shop local.