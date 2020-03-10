No bail for man accused of horror DV attacks

A man has faced court accused of raping and strangling a woman.

A MAN accused of raping, strangling and robbing a Sunshine Coast woman at knifepoint will remain behind bars for at least seven weeks.

The 54-year-old man did not apply for bail as his 13 charges were mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

He had attended the woman's home near Caloundra about 10am on Friday before he allegedly physically assaulted her over a prolonged period.

During this time, the woman was allegedly strangled, causing her to lose consciousness, raped and held against her will, police will allege.

The woman suffered significant injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

An investigation commenced after the woman escaped and reported what had happened to police.

About 8.30am on Monday, the woman was walking along Queen St at Kings Beach with her young son when she noticed the man allegedly following her.

The man caught up with the pair and allegedly assaulted the woman while armed with a knife, stealing her handbag during the altercation.

The woman and boy sought refuge at a nearby business, without suffering any physical injuries.

On Monday afternoon, police executed a search warrant at a residence near Caloundra where the 54-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

He remained in custody this morning as duty lawyer Matthew Cooper told the court his client would not be applying for bail.

He was not required to appear in court.

The man faced two charges each of rape, assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation.

He also faced four charges of common assault and one charge each of deprivation of liberty, stealing, and threatening violence.

The matter was adjourned to May 1 when he will be required to appear for a committal mention.

