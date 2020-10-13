Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

No bail for mum accused of killing partner

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
13th Oct 2020 3:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Murrumba Downs mum accused of stabbing her partner to death remains behind bars.

Jean Louise Herholdt was mentioned in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court today.

Ms Herholdt has been charged with murdering, with an aggravating circumstance of occurring in a domestic violence setting, her 32-year-old partner Sean Murray on August 27.

Sean Murray and Jean Louise Herholdt. Ms Herholdt is accused of murdering Sean Murray at Murrumba Downs Picture Supplied
Sean Murray and Jean Louise Herholdt. Ms Herholdt is accused of murdering Sean Murray at Murrumba Downs Picture Supplied

She did not appear in court or on video link on Tuesday.

Police allege she stabbed Mr Murray in the back after an argument in a Murrumba Downs home.

Ms Herholdt remains in custody and the court heard she has not applied for bail.

Police investigating the alleged murder of Sean Murray at Burnett Drive, Murrumba Downs. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Police investigating the alleged murder of Sean Murray at Burnett Drive, Murrumba Downs. Photographer: Liam Kidston

As she is facing a murder charge she must apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Her lawyer David Abrey told the court he had collected a partial brief of evidence from police.

Police investigate the Murrumba Downs scene where Sean Murray was allegedly murdered. Picture, John Gass
Police investigate the Murrumba Downs scene where Sean Murray was allegedly murdered. Picture, John Gass

He said that included a significant amount of information even though it was not yet the complete brief of evidence.

The matter was adjourned until November 10.

Originally published as No bail for mum accused of killing partner

More Stories

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Telco flicks switch on 5G in Airlie Beach

        Technology Residents in parts of Jubilee Pocket and Mandalay will also reap the benefits.

        Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Premium Content Major changes to planning scheme to go before council

        Council News The proposed changes will impact a range of applications from bars and restaurants...

        Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Premium Content Cannonvale man breaks police ban in just 26 hours

        Crime Whitsunday police were first alerted to the man’s behaviour late on Friday.

        WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Premium Content WANTED: Nurses, tradies and chefs needed in region

        Business FULL LIST: See where the jobs are on offer across Mackay, Isaac and the...