No better place to plan for knot tying

GET PLANNING: The Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo is fast approaching.

THERE is nowhere in Australia that has the range and professionalism of wedding suppliers all in one place.

This is the view of Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo co-ordinator Jess Lawrence who calls on the community to make the most of the event to be held next month.

"There is heaps available which is amazing and it gets bigger every year,” she said.

"There is an opportunity for face-to-face contact with everyone in one group and a lot of people don't have that luxury.

"A lot of people wouldn't meet their wedding suppliers face-to-face before the day.”

There will be opportunities to seek the services of a range of wedding professionals including photographers, florists, videographers, cake makers, celebrants, wedding planners and much more.

Hosted by the Proserpine Entertainment Centre, the annual event will feature over 50 local wedding exhibitors and include eight live music acts provided by the Total Entertainment Network.

More than $8000 worth of prizes will be available on the day, with some of the options including a full day wedding transfer in a black Chrysler 300C Stretch Limo (Shuttle Limousine Services), free reception venue hire at the Whitsunday Sailing Club and two nights accommodation in a deluxe studio cabin for two at the Palm House and Big4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.

Ms Lawrence said the Whitsunday region boasted endless opportunities for a memorable wedding experience.

"It's so iconic and beautiful, the sky is the limit,” she said. "Couples can choose from so many options Whitehaven, gardens, parks, beaches and venues for indoor outdoor weddings, the sky is the limit.”

Doors open for the Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo at 10am and the fashion show will begin at 1.30pm, featuring a range of models to inspire a flawless bride and groom look.

All models are beautified by experienced local make-up artist Carnie-Lee from Airlie Beach and Make up.

Whitsunday Transit buses will depart from Airlie Beach to the Expo every 20 minutes.

Guests are encouraged to check their timetable.

Entry to this event is a simple gold coin donation.

TIE THE KNOT

What: Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo

Where: Proserpine Entertainment Centre

When: February 26, 10am

Cost: Gold coin donation

Transport: Whitsunday Transit buses every 20 minutes