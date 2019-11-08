Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

No bites in government’s shark specialist search

by Jessica Marszalek
8th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPECIALIST research project to study shark and human interactions in the wake of last year's Whitsundays attacks is dead in the water after the Palaszczuk Government turned down all seven applicants.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries tendered for the work in late-September to find a team to analyse data including commercial shark catches, visitor statistics, shark interactions, and water temperature to better inform the Government's response to visitor safety in the popular tourism spot.

"In late-2018, three shark bite incidents, including one fatal incident, occurred in Cid Harbour in the Whitsundays region," the tender overview says.

"The Queensland Government is seeking proposals to provide data analysis and research services relating to shark and shark prey prevalence and human activities in the Whitsundays region using existing data sources."

Although seven submissions were received, all offers were declined.

Acting Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Anthony Lynham said no offers were suitable.

"The offers received did not meet the Government's needs," he said. "The Queensland Government is investigating other options to deliver this analysis. A comprehensive program must revolve around robust science."

A tiger shark is one of the main predators lurking off the Whitsundays.
A tiger shark is one of the main predators lurking off the Whitsundays.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington questioned how not one tender was acceptable.

"Knocking back seven offers for scientific research in an area prone to deadly shark attacks proves swimmer safety is not a priority for Labor," she said. "(Fisheries Minister) Mark Furner has proved incapable of delivering solutions to improve safety and Annastacia Palaszczuk should dismiss him from the job."

She said the LNP had announced "practical steps to deliver a modern shark-control program", including aerial surveillance and the trial of SMART drum lines in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones will meet industry representatives on the Sunshine Coast today.

More Stories

Show More
queensland shark attack sharks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Supermarket giant puts Whitsunday butchers on chopping block

        premium_icon Supermarket giant puts Whitsunday butchers on chopping block

        News Dedicated worker forced out of job after nearly 20 years but news isn't all bad according to independent butchers.

        FRONT LINE LIFE: 'You'd have people's lives in your hands'

        premium_icon FRONT LINE LIFE: 'You'd have people's lives in your hands'

        News Veteran risked life to help others on Afganistan tour.

        Fireys warn of threat amidst 'extreme' weekend temperatures

        Fireys warn of threat amidst 'extreme' weekend temperatures

        News Firefighters ask residents to reduce their fire risk this weekend.

        Brutal review reveals why Labor lost in Qld

        premium_icon Brutal review reveals why Labor lost in Qld

        Politics ‘Reconnect with Queensland’: Brutal truth of Labor’s election review