Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO GROW: A Bowen florist has said how difficult it is to compete with supermarket giants.
NO GROW: A Bowen florist has said how difficult it is to compete with supermarket giants.
Business

NO BLOOM: Florists edged out by supermarket giants

Jordan Gilliland
18th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL business has spoken out about the difficulty of competing with supermarket juggernauts such as Coles and Woolworths, with it “almost impossible to break even”.

With Valentine’s Day last week, Le Sorelle florist manager Bianca Burgess said they were shocked when they saw a dozen red roses in a Townsville Coles selling for $50.

She said before adding labour, fillers and packaging to the flowers, the business was looking at $42.90 in wholesale costs.

Anecdotally she said running a florist business had become harder since major supermarkets made a push into the florist market.

“These days we work only as a wedding and event florist, and there’s two reasons for that,” Ms Burgess said.

“The first is that there were a few amazing florist businesses in Bowen alongside us, and the second is we just can’t compete against the big supermarket companies and their prices.

“In 2011 when we started, Woolworths didn’t do flowers. But we did a refresher in 2014 and there was discussion then about how it was ramping up in major cities, and looking to expand.”

Ms Burgess acknowledged prices at supermarkets were cheaper than florists could attain due to market scale, but said using a local florist meant you could build “rapport and know all about your flowers”.

“Generally speaking, your product is going to be better and likely last longer as its your florist’s job to back the product,” she said.

“You can talk to your florist and customise something you’ll love, as well as ask the questions like ‘where do these flowers come from?’”

“It’s important though to go and support the local florists, as we have some amazing ones in Bowen. I know it’s tempting to go to Woolworths or Coles – it’s cheap – but you get that great feeling that you’re supporting a local person’s business in a small town.”

A Woolworths spokesman said the supermarket worked with international and domestic growers.

“We work closely with many Australian suppliers to offer high quality locally grown flowers at affordable prices,” the spokesman said

“Due to their seasonal nature, some flowers are sourced internationally to ensure we meet customer demand year round.”

bowen business florists whitsunday valentine's day
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relief in sight for couple on coronavirus cruise

        premium_icon Relief in sight for couple on coronavirus cruise

        News Greg and Lynne Dunn from Cannonvale have been in quarantine for two weeks.

        Teen talent shines bright on international stage

        premium_icon Teen talent shines bright on international stage

        News Nathaniel Savy brought home several accolades from the Junior Theatre Festival in...

        Whitsunday dealer responds to 'shock' Holden announcement

        premium_icon Whitsunday dealer responds to 'shock' Holden announcement

        News Holden dealer responds to shock closure news, saying they will keep on going and...

        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education See where you school ranked in our special interactive