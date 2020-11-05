‘NO BRAINER’: Amalgamation could help VMR stay afloat

VMR president Mal Priday (right) said an amalgamation of VMR and Coastguard services was a ‘no-brainer’. Mr Priday is picture with VMR secretary Roger Woodson. Photo: Laura Thomas

VMR president Mal Priday (right) said an amalgamation of VMR and Coastguard services was a ‘no-brainer’. Mr Priday is picture with VMR secretary Roger Woodson. Photo: Laura Thomas

THE amalgamation of two key rescue services has been tagged a "no-brainer" by VMR Whitsunday president who says it will ease the burden on volunteers and allow them to spend more time helping the community.

Prior to the election, the Palaszczuk Government floated amalgamating Volunteer Marine Rescue crews and Coastguard services across the state.

A Marine Rescue Queensland Implementation Working Group would be established to progress the transition to an integrated statewide Marine Rescue Volunteer service with a $35 million cash boost to be spent on replacement vehicles.

The plan was among recommendations handed down in the Blue Water Review that explored the viability and financial situation of Queensland marine rescue operations.

With Labor clinching a victory at the polls, the plan could soon become a reality.

VMR Whitsunday president Mal Priday said the amalgamation was a logical solution to the wider organisation's funding woes.

VMR Whitsunday received about $22,000 in government funding while the cost of running the service was more than $200,000 every year.

Mr Priday said the organisation also set aside $130,000 every year to ensure it was able to replace and refurbish vessels when they were due to be replaced.

"The amalgamation and realistic funding model that they're talking about is a no-brainer," he said.

"VMR Whitsundays is fortunate that financially, we're okay.

"But there are a number of other squadrons and flotillas around the state that are due for boat replacements in the same five or six years and they are not on the same track financially.

"It is possible that some of those may disappear if they can't get replacement vessels and that would just put more pressure back on government and on the police because they simply would not be able to cope."

VMR Whitsunday is experiencing a record-breaking year having completed 128 activations since January.

This compared to 126 activations for the whole of 2019.

However, despite their work on the water, Mr Priday said members often spent more time drumming up support.

In the lead up to the election, LNP candidate Amanda Camm pledged $400,000 for upgrades and improvements to the VMR Whitsunday headquarters.

"With Labor, we just don't know," Mr Priday said.

"A lot of our time on the management committee is spent chasing funds.

"We'd rather be out doing training and keeping people safe on the water and doing patrols."

In October, LNP spokesman for volunteers Lachlan Millar said the decision demonstrated "terrible treatment" of our emergency service volunteers and flagged the closure of branches.

However, Mr Priday said the amalgamation would ease the burden for fundraising and allow crews to focus on rescues.

"The main thing is we're still doing what we need to do to help the local community," he said.