Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle — a personal website offering ‘XXX-rated’ content for paying subscribers.
Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle — a personal website offering ‘XXX-rated’ content for paying subscribers.
Celebrity

No butts about it, sex sells for Aussie surf star

by Amy Harris
19th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle.

The former world top 10-ranked pro, from the Gold Coast, recently went live with a personal website offering "XXX-rated" content for paying subscribers.

 

Ellie-Jean Coffey in action at her day job. Picture: Instagram
Ellie-Jean Coffey in action at her day job. Picture: Instagram

Following a similar model to the paid-subscriber mega-platform OnlyFans, Coffey has launched her own website ellieunlocked.com, which offers "uncensored content, private chat and more" at a cost of $10 per month.

No word on how many subscribers the social media phenomenon has amassed so far, but with a million Instagram followers already, the stunning goofy-footer could be in for one heck of a payday.

 

Coffey’s X-rated content is available for $10 a month.
Coffey’s X-rated content is available for $10 a month.

 

Pictures: Instagram
Pictures: Instagram

 

Other celebrities who have jumped on the NSFW content-subscriber bandwagon have reportedly been raking in oodles, with US actor Bella Thorne said to have made $1 million on just her first day on the OnlyFans platform.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as No butts about it, sex sells for Aussie surf star

And the pro-surfer’s new side hustle.
And the pro-surfer’s new side hustle.
editors picks ellie-jean coffey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surge in interest as stage one of estate nears completion

        Premium Content Surge in interest as stage one of estate nears completion

        Property Construction on the first 27 lots at Hidden Valley Estate are just weeks away from being finished.

        13 things to do in the Whitsundays these school holidays

        Premium Content 13 things to do in the Whitsundays these school holidays

        Whats On These boredom busters will keep the children busy and include some hidden gems from...

        Bowen mum ploughs into yard, tries to run over witness

        Premium Content Bowen mum ploughs into yard, tries to run over witness

        Crime She yelled out ‘you’re nothing but a bunch of rapists and paedophiles’ after...

        How you can pay your respects for Miners Memorial Day

        Premium Content How you can pay your respects for Miners Memorial Day

        Community COVID-19 pandemic has required changes to the way the service is held.