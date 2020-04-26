Menu
The return of Mackay AFL will be discussed after May 11.
AFL

No clear plan yet for regional Aussie rules

Aidan Cureton
26th Apr 2020 6:00 PM
REGIONAL Aussie rules’ plan to return will be reworked because of new guidelines for sport in Australia.

In a statement released by AFL Queensland on Saturday, the governing body said it would be impossible to plan for an official start date until May.

On March 24, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the National Cabinet would develop a new set of principles for sports at all levels to get consistency across the country.

Sporting restrictions are to be reviewed on May 10.

The guidelines will differentiate between professional sport and community sports as well as individual activities.

On Saturday the AFL stated it would not reveal any plans to return until the week beginning May 11.

AFLQ said an update on a resumption date for community football would be provided once the professional competition’s timeline had been confirmed.

Eighty per cent of AFLQ staff were stood down earlier this month, including Mackay’s development officer Dan Cordwell.

Queensland state football manager Barry Gibson said the stand-down of staff would not delay the resumption of grassroots football.

“Once work is available and we are able to recommence then return-to-work plans will become accessible,” Gibson said.

Mackay clubs are to meet with AFLQ this week to bring the local community up to date on the situation.

Mackay Daily Mercury

