Day trips to Daydream temporarily cancelled

Daydream Island have cancelled all day trips to the island until January 31. Picture: Samuel Bisso

DAYDREAM Island Resort have cancelled all day trips to the island until January 31 with no further bookings between now and that date permitted.

A statement on the Cruise Whitsundays website states only guests who have booked accommodation will be permitted to visit the island with proof of accommodation required when booking a tour or checking in for a cruise.

The change was put into place on December 25 and affected all pre-booked tours from that date until January 31.

According to Cruise Whitsundays, bookings or changes after January 31 "will be updated in due course".

Guests booked onto day cruises with Cruise Whitsundays were contacted and offered places on alternative tours.

Cruise Whitsundays encouraged anyone with bookings to Daydream Island that have not yet been advised of the changes to contact their reservations team.

The Whitsunday Times contacted Daydream Island Resort who declined to comment until a later date.