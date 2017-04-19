No excuse for smashed ATM

THERE is no excuse for smashing an ATM machine - even if it swallows your card.

This is the message Whitsunday Police have stressed after finding a destroyed Commonwealth bank ATM machine at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

Police understood the machine had a track record of "retaining" some customer's cards but said destroying the machine wasn't appropriate.

The incident occurred between April 13 and April 18 and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Whitsunday Police Station on 4948 8888.