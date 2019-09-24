NO FISH TO FRY: Meal on Wheels responds to donation backlash

HOOKED: Bowen Meals on Wheels has received backlash by not being able to receive donations from the Bowen Family Fishing Classic this year.

A COMMUNITY organisation has been left feeling frustrated after receiving backlash, including that from a State MP, for not being able to accept donations of fish from this years Bowen Family Fishing Classic.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has said he 'was shocked' to learn that anglers at this years Bowen Family Fishing Classic were unable to donate their fish to Bowen Meals on Wheels.

In previous years, Bowen Meals on Wheels has been able to accept donations of seafood from those that entered the weekend fishing event.

However this year, anglers were informed that the organisation would no longer be able to accept the donations.

President of the Bowen Meals on Wheels, Chris Storrie, said that the reasoning was because of health and safety.

She said that the health of the organisation's clients was the most important to Meals on Wheels with the organisation moving to provide the safest food possible.

"We have to conduct a yearly food health and safety inspection just like any restaurant, cafe or basically anywhere that serves food would need to," Ms Storrie said.

"Part of this is keeping logs, including temperatures and understanding where our food supply comes from. Everything has to be recorded."

"We serve the most vulnerable and frail people in the community, and we need to make sure that they are safe from food poisoning."

Mr Costigan took to social media on Monday morning, posting on Facebook that said he had never heard of any incidents of food poisoning taking place in previous years.

He said that the Proserpine Meals on Wheels branch, located in his Whitsunday region, would be affected by the move to not accept the seafood as they were often donated seafood from Bowen.

"One must wonder what on Earth their Bowen mates were thinking when they made that decision to say no to donations of fresh seafood from community-minded people," Mr Costigan posted.

When the Bowen Independent contacted Mr Costigan, he said that he had originally believed it to be a government regulation but later found out it was a choice of the Bowen Meals on Wheels branch.

Mr Costigan said that he understood there were checks and balances to be made, but 'as far as he was aware' there had been no issues in previous years and that he was surprised that the branch wouldn't accept the seafood.

When asked if the Bowen Meals on Wheels branch should ignore food safety regulations to use the caught fish, Mr Costigan said that 'regardless of the outcome, people are disappointed'.

"A lot of common sense has gone out the window," he said.

Ms Storrie said she was disappointed by the backlash from the community and Mr Costigan.

"I'm a fisher, and I know that sometimes they might lay on the deck a little long before they hit the ice. These people are not professional fisherman, they may not have adequate facilities," she said.

"We know that 99 per cent of the people are great, and do everything correctly. However, it's all given to us together and takes just one incorrectly handles fish to get someone sick.

"It's become a storm in a teacup situation. It's simply about food safety, the same thing that every food preparation location abides by.

"We're a community organisation that is looking out for the best interests of our clients, and it feels like we now have to justify that position.