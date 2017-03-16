31°
News

No free lunches here

Sharon Smallwood | 16th Mar 2017 8:30 AM
ONE BRUSH FITS ALL? Al fresco dining in Airlie Beach.
ONE BRUSH FITS ALL? Al fresco dining in Airlie Beach. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MOVE by Whitsunday councillor Dave Clark to see footpath dining fees waived in Bowen has caused a stir around the council table.

While Cr Clark was simply standing up for the people of a town which he said was "doing it tough”, the issue rapidly became much bigger than Bowen last week, extending to outdoor dining fees and charges across the shire.

Cr Mike Brunker's answer to the problem was to include Proserpine and Collinsville in the mix - but not Airlie Beach.

He reasoned while 5000 people might walk down the main street of Airlie Beach each week, "there wouldn't be 500 walk through the main street of Proserpine and there probably wouldn't be 50 in Collinsville”.

"You cannot compare Collinsville to Airlie Beach,” he said. "At some stage this 'one broom sweeps all effect', it doesn't (work).

"We are a region, you're dead right and we're here to support the whole region - and we might be spending $15 million on a foreshore at Airlie Beach (but) that same money won't be spent in Collinsville.”

Airlie's councillor Jan Clifford agreed it was impossible to compare Bowen and Proserpine with Airlie Beach, but added there was "no such thing as a free lunch”.

She said she appreciated the economic realities facing each township and understood each had their own council funded assets, pointing to Airlie's lagoon and Bowen's water park, noting "everything evens out in the end”.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said while he could fully understand what councillors Clark and Brunker were trying to do, he couldn't support "that level of inequity”.

"I know that there's a downturn in the economy and I know that these three places are doing it tough... tougher than what the beach is, however... I'm a mayor for the whole region...” he said.

In the end councillors voted to hold a workshop, scheduled for yesterday, at which fees and charges across the whole shire would be discussed.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fittest athletes on the planet converge on Hamilton Island

Fittest athletes on the planet converge on Hamilton Island

Super League Triathlon co-founder Chris McCormack described the event, which starts on Hamilton Island tomorrow, as a "slam dunk".

Pet retailer will replace Rivers

CLOSING: Rivers operated for its last day on Wednesday.

Rivers is no more in Cannonvale

Hope for the future of shopping centre

STRONGER TOGETHER: MBW on the Barbie owner Karen Rix and Kazza's Barber Shop manager Berny Montgomery INSET: the latest site map showing a carpark in place of the old Target site.

The call is out for residents to support local shoppers.

Snapping up quality branding

STUNNING: It took just under three months to completely transform Mantra Club Croc.

Club Croc now operates under one of the biggest brands in Australia

Local Partners

Fittest athletes on the planet converge on Hamilton Island

Super League Triathlon co-founder Chris McCormack described the event, which starts on Hamilton Island tomorrow, as a "slam dunk".

Fine line on walk home from school

KEEPING SAFE: Nadene Allan with Jett (left) and Tyson Allan (right).

Kids under age 12 are not to walk to school unsupervised

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Is 78kg Coast woman 'heavy enough' for Biggest Loser?

WE’RE only two episodes into the new season of The Biggest Loser, but the show has already sparked controversy for casting a 78kg woman as a contestant.

Steve Price called a sex symbol

Googlebox Australia watchers have warmed to a softer side of shock jock Steve Price on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE radio shock-jock is a ... sex symbol? Googlebox stars think so.

Rachel Griffiths on When We Rise: It's just love, actually

Rachel Griffiths stars as Diane in the TV series When We Rise.

ACTRESS is thrilled to be part of the US TV drama about civil rights

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online

MORE SEATS: Your chance to see Elton John for $69!

More tickets to Elton John's Mackay show will go on sale March 20.

A final release of tickets for Elton John will go on sale.

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

Sea view apartments at these prices don&#39;t last long, act now!

29 and 29a /5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $225,000

U29 Whitsunday Terraces offers buyers the opportunity to buy into the sea view apartment market for a very affordable price. The market is on the move and dual key...

INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOPS - WITH TENANTS OR OWNER OCCUPY

5 and 7/6 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to ... $110,000...

* 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to Shute Harbour Rd * Currently tenanted on a periodic basis, so offers the option of owner...

Renovate or Redevelop

27 Jackson Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of West Mackay this improved residential site is in close proximity to the City, Base Hospital, Shopping, Schools and Sporting...

Over half an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 31 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only ... $195,000

What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only minutes away from all local ammenities. This block is located in the very popular Botanica...

Galbraith Park Estate Stage 5B - Coming Soon

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now in ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now in construction and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

Reintroducing Crown Apartments

202/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 3 3 2 $459,000

GENEROUS, CONVENIENT, EFFORTLESS Welcome to Apartment 802 at the newly revived Crown Apartments. Featuring stylishly appointed spacious interiors, spectacular...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Coastal Grazing at its Best

114 Pagdens Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 7 $689,000

229 acres with renovated home. Situated at Pagdens Road in the fertile higher annual rainfall Owens Creek area. Variety of tropical pastures well established. All...

Outstanding Acreage

919 Eungella Dam Road, Crediton 4757

Rural 0 0 $350,000

An opportunity has presented to purchase this outstanding property situated approx. 9 klms from the Township of Eungella and approx. 85 klms west of...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!