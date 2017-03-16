No free lunches here

A MOVE by Whitsunday councillor Dave Clark to see footpath dining fees waived in Bowen has caused a stir around the council table.

While Cr Clark was simply standing up for the people of a town which he said was "doing it tough”, the issue rapidly became much bigger than Bowen last week, extending to outdoor dining fees and charges across the shire.

Cr Mike Brunker's answer to the problem was to include Proserpine and Collinsville in the mix - but not Airlie Beach.

He reasoned while 5000 people might walk down the main street of Airlie Beach each week, "there wouldn't be 500 walk through the main street of Proserpine and there probably wouldn't be 50 in Collinsville”.

"You cannot compare Collinsville to Airlie Beach,” he said. "At some stage this 'one broom sweeps all effect', it doesn't (work).

"We are a region, you're dead right and we're here to support the whole region - and we might be spending $15 million on a foreshore at Airlie Beach (but) that same money won't be spent in Collinsville.”

Airlie's councillor Jan Clifford agreed it was impossible to compare Bowen and Proserpine with Airlie Beach, but added there was "no such thing as a free lunch”.

She said she appreciated the economic realities facing each township and understood each had their own council funded assets, pointing to Airlie's lagoon and Bowen's water park, noting "everything evens out in the end”.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said while he could fully understand what councillors Clark and Brunker were trying to do, he couldn't support "that level of inequity”.

"I know that there's a downturn in the economy and I know that these three places are doing it tough... tougher than what the beach is, however... I'm a mayor for the whole region...” he said.

In the end councillors voted to hold a workshop, scheduled for yesterday, at which fees and charges across the whole shire would be discussed.