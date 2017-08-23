'No funny handshakes' with RSL

DINNER: The RSL annual dinner was held at the Reef Gateway.

THE first RSL Airlie Beach function since Cyclone Debbie was a massive hit.

This was the verdict of Airlie Beach sub-branch vice-president Bill Rose after the annual dinner at the Reef Gateway.

"It was a great night, we were treated marvellously by the Gateway and it was a pleasure to be there,” Mr Rose said.

The annual dinner is traditionally held as close as possible to the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, which Mr Rose said marked a strong point in Australia's history 51 years ago.

"If you are going to glorify anything it was one of the greater days for the Australian army,” he said.

The dinner followed the Vietnam Veterans Day, with more than 50 people paying their respects at the Cannonvale Cenotaph on Friday.

Mr Rose said he belonged to an inclusive club immersed in the community.

"We don't have funny handshakes, if we can see a person in dire need of help we will do what we can to help them whether they are an ex-service man or not,” he said.

"If someone needs aid we can supply things like wheelchairs, walking sticks and crutches.”

The next RSL function is set to be held on Remembrance Day, November 11.