'No gains' for drug supplier

A MT JULIAN man who sourced pot for his friends across a two-year period fronted court on Monday and pleaded guilty to 10 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Ryan Glen Hinschen, 27, was arrested during a major police bust - Operation Papa Boolean - after his high school friendship with one of the operation's main targets put him on the police radar.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Hannah Beard outlined 10 times from January 2016 to October 2017 when Hinschen used his personal mobile to communicate with friends via texts about getting them marijuana.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard police intercepted texts using codes to avoid naming the drugs outright; like "devil's cabbage”, "smoke”, "hook me up” or simply "do you have any?”.

On October 12 last year the electrician by trade was intercepted with 46g of marijuana while responding to a supply demand and drug diverted by police.

On December 5, police executed a search warrant and were given access to Hinschen's phone.

Lawyer Elizabeth Smith said the circumstances of offending saw her client supply marijuana 10 times over 20 months to four different people.

"The main target of the operation was someone else who is well known to my client - they went to school together and they both had an interest in cars and continued that friendship outside of school,” she said.

Ms Smith said the 'friends' involved were ones from the mines and brothers he knew during his time in Proserpine State High School.

"They would contact my client and he acted as the intermediary,” she said.

"There is no evidence he is a drug user himself, and during the search of his house the police turned up no small amounts of drugs or paraphernalia which would point to him using.”

"There is absolutely no sophistication and no commerciality - he got nothing out of it except maintaining friendships.”

Ms Smith said since being picked up and drug diverted in October, Hinschen has removed himself from the "drug scene” completely.

Magistrate Simon Young said Hinschen's lack of criminal history suggested this was out of character which was confirmed by references from friends and his employer.

"At 27 years old you are not a youthful person and otherwise expected to know better for this type of behaviour,” Mr Young said.

"Recording a conviction for this offence will create a disproportionate penalty to you considering you were supplying to friends.”

Hinschen was fined $2500 with no convictions recorded.