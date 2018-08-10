Friend pushes teen off 18m bridge

JORDAN Holgerson, 16, broke five ribs and punctured her lung when her friend pushed her off a bridge in Washington.

Video footage shows the teenager, wearing a red bikini, standing on the edge of a bridge with her friends.

Clearly hesitant to take the leap, a female voice is heard saying, "Three, two, one" before Jordan intercepts saying, "No, I won't jump".

A male voice can then be heard saying, "Well, she's saying no", before her "family friend" is seen leaning forward, putting both hands on Jordan's back and forcefully pushing her into the Lewis River.

Rather than falling feet first and streamlined, Jordan plunged with her arms and legs flailing wildly before hitting the water.

The schoolgirl broke five ribs, punctured her lung and was left with air bubbles in her chest after the horror fall on Tuesday.

Someone had to swim out to rescue her before she was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to local news station KOIN 6, she is now recovering. Her family told the station she could be released in a few days.

Her friend is seen placing both her hands on the teen’s back before pushing her off the edge. Picture: YouTube

"She is lucky she is not paralysed or dead," Jordan's mum, Genelle Holgerson, told The Daily News. "We're lucky she is going to recover and not have permanent injuries."

Jordan said she "blacked out" as she belly-flopped into the river in Vancouver, Washington, The Sun reported.

One of Jordan's sisters, Kaytlin, said she confronted the girl who pushed her on social media, demanding an apology.

She told local site KOIN: "Friends don't push someone from that high … I was p****d.

"She pretty much said that she was sorry for doing it and she wouldn't have done it if she knew the outcome of it and she knows it was an absurd thing to do.

The 16-year-old belly flopped into the river, falling nearly 20 metres. Picture: YouTube

"I think the girl that pushed her should have some sort of consequence because you won't learn your lesson if you think you can could do that again and think it will be fine."

Ashley Mahree, the girl who recorded and shared the video online, said: "This looks to be almost criminal."

She wrote in the YouTube description: "This could have easily taken a life, and I think this girl needs to be held accountable in some way."

Jordan is recovering in hospital. Picture: Facebook

According to The Sun, Jordan said her friend has apologised but she is still mad over the push, adding: "It could've ended a lot worse."

Her mother said the Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating but it is unclear whether her friend will face criminal charges.

Jordan's mum told KATU that she thinks (the friend who pushed her) should probably just turn herself in and realise what she did was wrong.

"This is not okay … she could have killed my daughter."

The Clark County office confirmed it is illegal to jump from the bridge.

Jordan Holgerson contemplating her jump into the Lewis River. Picture: YouTube