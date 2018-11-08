No immediate jail term for woman

A CANNONVALE woman who pleaded guilty to myriad charges has escaped an immediate prison sentence.

Jayme Ann Neale, 27, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to 13 charges.

On July 17 she was charged with disqualified driving at Jubilee Pocket.

On July 27 at Airlie Beach, Neale was charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs - methamphetamines and cannabis seeds - possessing scales used in the commission of a crime, unlawful possession of a weapon for a set of knuckledusters, and two counts of possessing pipes that had been used and one of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

She was also charged with common assault and attempting to enter a dwelling with intent on July 31.

On August 17 in Cannonvale, Neale was charged with failing to comply with a requirement to stop her vehicle for a prescribed purpose and for driving on a disqualified licence and on August 18 she was charged with possessing a knife in a public place after one was found in her car in Rockhampton.

Neale's solicitor, David Gilmore, said all the offences occurred within seven weeks and the crime had spiralled after his client was caught driving without a licence the first time when she drove to pick up produce for the takeaway business at which she was a manager.

"She knew she was near the end of her disqualification and she panicked,” he said.

Mr Gilmore said the July 31 charges stemmed from an incident at the shop where $3000 went missing from the safe after Neale left her keys in the shop while going to the toilet.

Mr Gilmore told the court Neale believed the man she assaulted had taken the money and she went to the house to confront him, kicking him in the leg and trying to enter the house after he went inside.

Neale was sentenced to six months prison, wholly suspended for two years, for attempting to enter the house with intent. She was also sentenced to four months prison, suspended for two years, for the assault. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Neale was also sentenced to three months prison, with immediate parole, for each of the disqualified driving charges and the drug possession charges, and one month for each of the possession of pipes charges, and the possession of property suspected of having been used connection with the commission of a drug offence and property suspected of having been used connection with the commission of a drug offence charges.

Each of the sentences with immediate parole will run concurrently. She was also fined $1000 for failing to stop.