No injuries by 'grace of God'

MAGISTRATE Simon Young told a Sunshine Coast electrician caught driving under the influence of alcohol while in the Whitsundays for work, he was a danger to himself and other road users.

At 2am on June 25, police were called to Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale after receiving reports of hooning.

They found a blue Holden Commodore, damaged at the front, parked on the side of the road in a ditch.

Jared O'Grady got out of the driver's side and told police he'd driven out of McDonald's, skidded sideways and gone down the ditch. His breath alcohol reading was 0.193.

"It's only by the grace of God that someone wasn't seriously hurt,” Mr Young said. O'Grady was fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.