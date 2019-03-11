No jail time for 'coward's punch' assault at Airlie Beach

Dylan George Leahy, who pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm, walking from Mackay Courthouse after he was given immediate parole over an unprovoked attack at Airlie Beach.

Dylan George Leahy, who pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm, walking from Mackay Courthouse after he was given immediate parole over an unprovoked attack at Airlie Beach. Janessa Ekert

A FORMER soldier has avoided a stint behind bars for viciously attacking two men at Airlie Beach after he was heckled inside McDonalds.

Dylan George Leahy calmly walked up to the group and said hello before delivering a brutal blow to one of the victims, knocking him to the ground and breaking his jaw in two places.

"It should be regarded as a coward's punch," Crown prosecutor Will Slack said.

"(The victim) said that he did not see the punch coming."

Leahy then assaulted a second man punching him in the eye and throat in the early hours of October 14, 2017 before threatening to take on the whole group in the town's main strip.

"It was gratuitous and it was in a public place," Mr Slack said arguing for up to three and a half years jail to serve a third.

Mackay District Court heard Leahy had been eating when one of the men in the group had drunkenly heckled him inside the fast food joint, touched his food and stood over him.

Defence barrister Bronwyn Hartigan, for Fisher Dore Lawyers, said there was provocation by the group, which was ejected from McDonalds for drunken behaviour.

Ms Hartigan said as Leahy was walking away one of the men made a "smart comment" and at the same time, but unrelated, the first victim had laughed.

Leahy, 31, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court was told Leahy had spent two years serving in Afghanistan with the Australian Army and had also been exposed to a traumatic combat experience in March 2010.

Ms Hartigan said, as a result, Leahy had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, which was linked to alcohol dependency and poly substance abuse.

The father of two had been on his way to Port Douglas, where he now lives, when he assaulted the two men in Airlie Beach.

"Anger outburst is a feature of his post traumatic stress disorder," Ms Hartigan said, adding the provocative nature of the overall incident needed to be considered in relation to Leahy's mental health.

A psychiatrist's report labelled him a low risk of reoffending.

The court was told Leahy received a veteran affairs pension from which he saved up $10,000 to offer as compensation to the first victim, who needed surgery for his injuries.

Ms Hartigan said there were exceptional circumstances and it was not inevitable for Leahy to actually go to jail.

Judge Deborah Richards agreed saying jail would significantly affect Leahy's ongoing rehabilitation.

He was handed a three-year jail term with immediate parole release. Convictions were recorded and Leahy was ordered to pay $10,000.