Red and white closed sign hanging in a shop window
‘No longer viable or safe’: Bowen cafe closes

Anna Wall
30th Mar 2020 5:08 PM
A BOWEN cafe has today announced it will be closing its doors effective immediately as it is “no longer viable or safe” to remain open, but vowed to come back stronger than ever.

Sails on Main announced on its Facebook page today that it will be closing its doors for the time being.

“It is no longer viable or safe to keep going due to the virus. Everyone stay safe and we will see you all on the other side of this devastating event, stronger than ever,” the post said.

“We have new and exciting things happening and cannot wait to share it with you all.”

The announcement comes as the government announces tougher restrictions on time spent outside the home.

