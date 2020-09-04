No match for Cannons as swimmers win all their events

Cannonvale Cannons swimmers who attended the level 2 and 3 clinic (from left) Kate McDonald, Mikhaila Flint, coach Ken Crittenden, Jy Parkinson, Jacob Dewis and Swimming Queensland coach Barry Prime. Photo: Contributed

THIS week the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club kickstarted club nights on Wednesday nights.

Club swimmers are very excited about the swim season beginning.

Club activities will be run a little differently this season with a COVID safety plan and conditions.

New swimmers are always welcome to come along.

Last weekend four Cannons travelled to Mackay to compete at the MSA SC Transition Meet.

Mikhaila Flint, 14, Remy Hedges, 12, and Mitchell Milostic, 13, all swam extremely and won all their events.

Remy was impressive in her breaststroke, setting PBs.

Mitchell swam a fantastic 100m IM in 1.25.15 (1.2sec PB).

Jai Dennison, 11, was very competitive and achieved top placings for all his swims.

One of Jai’s best swims was his 100m breaststroke, which he swam in 1.41.71 (3.54sec PB). Coach Mark Erickson was very proud of the Cannons and how well they did considering there was very little rest between races.

On Sunday, four Cannonvale Cannons swimmers were selected and participated at the SNQ Level 2 and 3 Development Squad coaching clinic held in Mackay.

Kate McDonald, Mikhaila Flint, Jacob Dewis and Jy Parkinson attended the medley clinic facilitated by Swimming Queensland coach Barry Prime.

The coaches and swimmers really enjoyed the morning as they worked through various medley drills and skills.