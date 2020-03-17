Pharmacist at LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach Allan Milostic has urged residents to be sensible when purchasing medications in the midst of coronavirus.

Pharmacist at LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach Allan Milostic has urged residents to be sensible when purchasing medications in the midst of coronavirus.

A WHITSUNDAY pharmacist has urged residents to be sensible when purchasing medications in the midst of coronavirus, saying “there are no medicine shortages unless people create them.”

Pharmacist at LiveLife Pharmacy Airlie Beach Allan Milostic said the chemists in the region were well stocked and there was no reason for customers to “panic buy”.

“People do not need to be worried about their medicine,” he said.

“There are adequate supplies of things as long as people aren’t panicking and are being reasonable and considerate of others in the community.

“The shortages will come from people stockpiling and panic buying rather than stock issues.”

Mr Milostic said pharmacies were putting measures in place to prevent people stockpiling medications, including a limit on the number of repeats dispensed.

For example, if someone wanted a script filled for six months, pharmacies may fill it for one month so there were adequate supplies to equally cater to demand.

Pharmacies in the region are also offering home delivery services for those who are self-isolating due to coronavirus containment measures.

If for any reason there was a lack of certain medications, Mr Milostic said the government would most likely implement a scheme similar to that used during the bushfires, where pharmacists could substitute certain medicines to address shortages.

In the meantime however, Mr Milostic urged residents to stay calm.

“There are no medicine shortages unless people create them,” he said.

“We’re asking everyone in community to understand we need to make what we have last as long as we can for as many people as we can.

“We have a moral and community obligation to make sure people aren’t stockpiling to the detriment of others.”