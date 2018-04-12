No memory of police assault

ABOUT 1.20am on March 23 Raphee Ronnie Hasem was asked to leave Mama Africa's Nightclub because she was too drunk.

What happened next resulted in the 38-year-old facing Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday and pleading guilty to four charges stemming from her behaviour in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct.

The Airlie Beach woman put her head in her hands as the facts were read out in court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard told the court Hasem tried to slap the security guard before moving on to attack a staff member who refused her service.

"She slapped him around nine times, kicked him in the shin and tried to kick him in the groin. As he attempted to leave, she followed him down the stairs and continued to slap him,” Snr-Constable Beard said.

The court heard later while sitting outside the venue, Hasem yelled abuse and begun assaulting other women.

"She began randomly assaulting females in the street by lunging at them and slapping then and when a man tried to break up the fight she bit him,” Snr-Constable Beard said.

"She then lifted her dress up and showed her crutch and underwear.”

When police arrested Hasem, she began kicking officers, injuring one officer's wrist.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith saidHasem, a house cleaner, recalls entering the club but not much else and suspects her drink was spiked.

"To the best of her recollection she had not drunk to that level,” Ms Smith said.

"When reading the facts out to her she was appalled by her alleged behaviour, and she is incredibly embarrassed.”

Magistrate Simon Young said the mother-of-one's behaviour, where all of the offences involved a degree of violence, was "appalling”.

"The possibility of having her drink spiked is not beyond the realms of possibility in this context.

"Unfortunately in the Airlie Beach SNP this type of offending is too prevalent and continues to be prevalent and I do have to consider issues of both personal and general deterrence.”

Mr Young noted Hasem's early plea, limited financial means and child to care for as mitigating factors.

For the charges of drunk and disorderly in a licenced premises, failure to leave a licensed premises and public nuisance Hasem was issued one fine of $1000 with convictions recorded and banned from licensed venues in Airlie's SNP for 12 months.

For assaulting a police officer, Hasem must complete 80 hours of community service within 12 months.