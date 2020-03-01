Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Mackay Saints' Joel Campbell kicks and rebounds the ball off a Swans player.
North Mackay Saints' Joel Campbell kicks and rebounds the ball off a Swans player.
AFL

No miracles for Saints - Tigers go home to lick their wounds

Aidan Cureton
1st Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The best Mackay had to offer was not enough to take down Rockhampton’s 2019 flag winners.

Mackay sent their men’s and women’s premiers from last season to Swan Park on Saturday to take on the champions of the Capricornia competition for the 2020 CQ Cup Challenge.

North Mackay Saints' Liam Byrne and Yeppoon Swans' Jamie Garner take each other on after a centre bounce.
North Mackay Saints' Liam Byrne and Yeppoon Swans' Jamie Garner take each other on after a centre bounce.

Norths Mackay Saints put up a good fight against the Yeppoon Swans but quickly lost their edge and lost 2.4-16 to 18.11-119.

The Mackay team’s coach, Craig Jenkins, said his men knew what their four-year undefeated opposition were capable of.

Swans led the Saints by 11 points after the first quarter.

Bakers Creek put up a decent fight against Rockhampton Panthers in the first half, but failed to maintain their form.
Bakers Creek put up a decent fight against Rockhampton Panthers in the first half, but failed to maintain their form.

The second was where they bolstered their lead, kicking four more goals and two behinds while shutting the Saints out of the scoring until half time.

Mackay’s 2019 women’s premiers Bakers Creek ­Tigers side were pitted against the Rockhampton Panthers and lost 3.6-24 to 9.6-60.

The Mackay side matched pace with the Panthers and trailed by just five points at the main break.

Their defensive ability slipped after the change and the Rockhampton side were too strong on the day to stop.

Imogen Healy from the Bakers Creek Tigers was awarded best and fairest.

bakers creek tigers craig jenkins mackay afl mackay afl women's competition mackay allied pickfords cup north mackay saints rockhampton panthers yeppoon swans
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Greta slams smutty cartoon

    Greta slams smutty cartoon
    • 1st Mar 2020 4:25 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: The Whitsundays is now 800kg cleaner

        premium_icon GALLERY: The Whitsundays is now 800kg cleaner

        News More than 130 volunteers helped tidy up the region for Clean Up Australia Day with some interesting finds along the way.

        Push to shield mine supervisors from industrial manslaughter

        premium_icon Push to shield mine supervisors from industrial manslaughter

        News Union says move will ‘make a mockery of leadership accountability’

        Petterson bows out of race for Division 2

        premium_icon Petterson bows out of race for Division 2

        News Ron Petterson will no longer be recontesting the Division 2 seat, instead focusing...

        GALLERY: Celebrating the last day of summer

        premium_icon GALLERY: Celebrating the last day of summer

        News Families from across the region beat the heat at the Proserpine water park this...