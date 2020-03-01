No miracles for Saints - Tigers go home to lick their wounds

North Mackay Saints' Joel Campbell kicks and rebounds the ball off a Swans player.

The best Mackay had to offer was not enough to take down Rockhampton’s 2019 flag winners.

Mackay sent their men’s and women’s premiers from last season to Swan Park on Saturday to take on the champions of the Capricornia competition for the 2020 CQ Cup Challenge.

North Mackay Saints' Liam Byrne and Yeppoon Swans' Jamie Garner take each other on after a centre bounce.

Norths Mackay Saints put up a good fight against the Yeppoon Swans but quickly lost their edge and lost 2.4-16 to 18.11-119.

The Mackay team’s coach, Craig Jenkins, said his men knew what their four-year undefeated opposition were capable of.

Swans led the Saints by 11 points after the first quarter.

Bakers Creek put up a decent fight against Rockhampton Panthers in the first half, but failed to maintain their form.

The second was where they bolstered their lead, kicking four more goals and two behinds while shutting the Saints out of the scoring until half time.

Mackay’s 2019 women’s premiers Bakers Creek ­Tigers side were pitted against the Rockhampton Panthers and lost 3.6-24 to 9.6-60.

The Mackay side matched pace with the Panthers and trailed by just five points at the main break.

Their defensive ability slipped after the change and the Rockhampton side were too strong on the day to stop.

Imogen Healy from the Bakers Creek Tigers was awarded best and fairest.