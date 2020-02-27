No more cuddles with koalas at Hamilton Island

GETTING a hug from one of Australia’s iconic animals will soon be a thing of the past as Hamilton Island announced they would no longer be offering koala cuddle experiences.

The decision will take effect from April 6, and a statement from Hamilton Island Enterprises outlined the reason for the change as a move to continue their “commitment to koalas”.

“The decision to cease koala cuddles is entirely that of Hamilton Island’s management,” the statement said.

“Hamilton Island Enterprises recently took over the management of the Hamilton Island Wildlife Park and wishes to focus on koala education.

“Ceasing cuddles and implementing new koala experiences forms part of that strategy.

“Hamilton Island Enterprises intends to invest capital into upgrading the park and further information about this will be released in due course.”

Visitors will still be able to pat the koalas while they are under the care of a keeper.

VIP koala encounters which include learning about the koalas from the keeper and a behind the scenes tour of the sanctuary will also still be available.

Hamilton Island Enterprises advised they “will be contacting guests directly about transferring their reservation to one of the new experiences”.