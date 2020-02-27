Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hamilton Island have cancelled their koala cuddle experiences.
Hamilton Island have cancelled their koala cuddle experiences.
News

No more cuddles with koalas at Hamilton Island

Laura Thomas
27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GETTING a hug from one of Australia’s iconic animals will soon be a thing of the past as Hamilton Island announced they would no longer be offering koala cuddle experiences.

The decision will take effect from April 6, and a statement from Hamilton Island Enterprises outlined the reason for the change as a move to continue their “commitment to koalas”.

“The decision to cease koala cuddles is entirely that of Hamilton Island’s management,” the statement said.

“Hamilton Island Enterprises recently took over the management of the Hamilton Island Wildlife Park and wishes to focus on koala education.

“Ceasing cuddles and implementing new koala experiences forms part of that strategy.

“Hamilton Island Enterprises intends to invest capital into upgrading the park and further information about this will be released in due course.”

Visitors will still be able to pat the koalas while they are under the care of a keeper.

VIP koala encounters which include learning about the koalas from the keeper and a behind the scenes tour of the sanctuary will also still be available.

Hamilton Island Enterprises advised they “will be contacting guests directly about transferring their reservation to one of the new experiences”.

hamilton island koala experience koala habitat koalas
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ben Barba charged over pub ‘incident’

        premium_icon Ben Barba charged over pub ‘incident’

        Crime Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.

        'Worst state they’ve ever seen': More puppies dumped

        premium_icon 'Worst state they’ve ever seen': More puppies dumped

        News For the third time in a week a litter of puppies has been dumped

        Addict on dole busted leaving home with dangerous loot

        premium_icon Addict on dole busted leaving home with dangerous loot

        News The man said he was ‘visiting a friend’ when police caught him trying to make his...

        Souths to unleash secret weapon on Round 1

        premium_icon Souths to unleash secret weapon on Round 1

        Rugby League Just days after Mackay’s best were displayed in the City v Country match, the...